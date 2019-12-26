The first day of December marked 15 years since I wrote my first ATV Adventures column for the Standard-Examiner. The fact that my email address is always included at the end of each article has not been lost on those who read the column. I thought it might be of some interest to report some of the contact I have had with you, the readers.
The subject of my photo that always appears above the words, “ATV Adventures” has popped up a few times. Yes it is me, but the picture is 15 years old and what am I doing wearing a tie? Like I always put on a tie when I climb onto an ATV and head into the backcountry.
Stephen has ribbed me about this for a long time and there were even discussions with the Standard-Examiner staff, but nothing happened until Bruce sent me an email. “With that suit coat and button-down shirt you’re wearing, you look like you are on your way to a church meeting!” he said.
Well, that goaded me to action. The sun came out from behind wintery skies and I grabbed the camera. The result appeared in last week’s article. The tie is gone and I look more like I am going on a ride and not to church. Stephen was quick to respond, “Now you look like the old codger I know.” Now what do I say to that – I can’t even say that I am a young codger.
Maps to accompany my articles were suggested by a couple of readers. Bobby said, “Is there any way you could add a map with the location of the trail heads?” and Suresh added, “I am clueless as to where your trails are.” This puzzled me. I was just sure that my descriptions of the trails were so crystal clear that there could be no doubt about where I was riding.
Having just written that last sentence tongue-in-cheek, I buckled down and figured out how to include a map. I had GPS tracks of the trails I have ridden so it was just a matter of printing a map.
Well, in the case of the article entitled “The ride back to Kanab from Bryce Canyon” (Standard-Examiner Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019),” the trail was so long that detail was lost by trying to put the whole trail on one map. By labeling the map, I was able to retain enough detail to have the map make sense.
The response to that article was so good that I plan to put maps with the articles I write on specific trails. The Standard-Examiner staff has agreed to work with me to include my maps.
One negative response came to me in the fall of 2017. A reader was upset about a picture that was printed with an article that appeared Oct. 5, 2017, “An ATV adventure after dark on the Paiute.” The picture was of an ATV traveling up Chalk Creek Canyon above Fillmore.
The trail is one of my favorites crossing Chalk Creek several times on a trail with a 50 inch restriction. Early in the year, these crossings can be treacherous when the runoff is high. This reader didn’t like seeing the machine in water and he used language that shouldn’t be printed. I tried to explain that the trail is official and is sanctioned by Forest Service, but he wasn’t having any of it. Fortunately, that is the only negative response that I have ever received.
Other readers have asked advice on GPS devices and on places to ride. I have been asked my opinion on the performance on certain machines and I always enjoy responding.
You have my email address and my phone number is at the bottom of my response. If you want to talk more about a subject, call me, I love to talk about ATV adventures. Thank you for your calls and your emails. I look forward to more feedback in the future.
Some have asked if there would ever be an opportunity ride with me. Stay tuned, this spring when the weather is right, I will announce a staging area in Northern Utah and a time to meet with plenty of advanced notice. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down, and let’s go for a ride in the spring.