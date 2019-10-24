In planning for an ATV ride next summer from Kanab to Bear Lake, we needed to plan an exact route. We have planned five days to do it and shooting from the hip would leave us somewhere between nowhere and where we want to be. Knowing the rest of the route from Bryce Canyon to Bear Lake, we needed to understand this last section from Bryce Canyon to Kanab to be able to make this ride.
Willis Little of Fruit Heights was born and raised in Kanab and knows those trails well. With his help and with some friends from the ATV club, we set out from Kanab to find a good route to the edge of Bryce Canyon.
Riding north out of Kanab, we took a trail through some high reeds on the west side of Highway 89. The trail crossed over a small lake on an ATV bridge and then east across the highway and into Hog Canyon.
The Hog Canyon Trails are famous in the ATV community for some very challenging routes. However, it is possible to negotiate a track that will not cause your whole life to flash before you. We were depending on Willis for that.
Being a box canyon, we climbed out of Hog Canyon toward the south as we worked our way along the ridges of this trail system. Among the more challenging sections we faced was one called the Mosdell Trail. It looked more daunting then it actually was but, after the climb, we still felt like yelling and throwing a fist in the air.
We soon came to a junction where four trails met. Turning south, we traveled about a mile and a half before our leader realized that we going the wrong way.
Heading back to the junction, we found the rest of our group waiting for us. Willis pleaded temporary insanity and we took the trail north. Me, I was just following the leader. However, it is the reason we were researching this route.
After about three miles, the trail angled to the east and we came out on the Johnson Canyon Road across from Long Canyon. There is a rest stop here with a staging area and a restroom.
After our break, we headed north on the Johnson Canyon Road for about three miles before turning east into Nephi Pasture. This trail took us south down into Snake Canyon where we turned north again.
Passing No Man’s Mesa to the east, Willis told story about an old goat herder by who needed some money. He used his goat herd to get a loan. When he couldn’t make the payments, he hid his herd on this mesa to keep the bank from foreclosing on his loan. The only access was treacherous and he used mules to haul water for the herd.
We then came to the area of Deer Springs Ranch. At one time this was a huge ranch covering thousands of acres. It has since been subdivided, but it is still in operation. We saw some of the Texas Longhorns they are raising.
Continuing our climb through Meadow and Crawford Canyons, the temperatures were becoming cooler. At the top of Crawford Canyon, we came to the Crawford Pass Campground where we took another break.
This is a beautiful spot for a campground. Located high in the mountains of the Dixie National Forest, it features restrooms and attractive places to camp.
From Crawford Pass, the trail splits. The trail to the west is a fast track that goes lower in the canyon through Dairy and Oak Hollows. The trail to the east is a scenic track that meanders through the forest past Cougar Hollow. We took the slower trail.
The two trails rejoin at Long Hollow and pass along the east side of Tropic Reservoir. Riding close to the lake, we caught glimpses of the bright blue waters through the trees.
Ending our ride at Coyote Hollow where the trail meets Highway 12, we were in the area of Bryce Canyon where we needed to be. Our ride was about 90 miles, but it will be shorter when we take out the mistakes we made in finding the route.
We had made it, but now we had to get back to Kanab, but not today. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down, and consider this part of the state — there are some wonderful trails to ride.