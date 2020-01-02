After writing an article titled, “New law affects the Utah ATV community” last month, I got a call from my friend, Gary, asking why I didn’t say anything about how the laws in the surrounding states impact Utah riders. I didn’t have a good enough answer for him so I patiently listened while he told me how to do my job.
I began researching OHV laws in other states and what I found made me realize that it would be valuable to the Utah ATV community. So we now have Gary to thank for the subject of this article.
Having this information fits the “Know before you go” motto used by Utah State Parks and Recreation. Here is what I found about the OHV laws in the following states:
Arizona
As of Sept. 1, 2019, all OHV riders are required to display a decal to operate a machine on Arizona trails. The permit is $25 for residents and nonresidents, but an additional $5 fee is charged to out-of-state riders because the certificate can only be purchased online. I mistakenly reported the price to be $30 plus the processing fee in the Dec. 19 article.
The permit is good for one year from the date of purchase and can only be purchased through an Arizona Game and Fish Department portal account at www.azgfd.gov. Nonresidents can set up an account by clicking on “My Account” and paying the fees.
The permit is only good for one machine and is not transferable. While the decal takes two to three weeks to arrive by mail, the rider must be able to show an emailed receipt or a screenshot to avoid a fine.
Street-legal machines are not exempt from this requirement because the state requires a decal on any machine that weighs less than 2,500 pounds and is designed for unimproved terrain. The irony is that Utah will allow Arizona street-legal machines without a fee.
Colorado
The fee for a permit to ride any Colorado trails or routes is $25.25. If the unit is registered in Utah and displays a sticker, that machine must also display a Colorado sticker.
Colorado permits are available anywhere hunting or fishing licenses are purchased and are good from the date of purchase to the end of March of the following year.
Idaho
While fees in Idaho are lower, buying a permit is a little more complicated. A $12 decal is required to ride OHV trails, but if you want to ride any city or county roads, a plate is required.
The plate is $3.75 and is good for seven years. The decal is good for one year from the date of purchase.
Instead of worrying about the difference between trails and roads, it is best to buy the plate and the sticker. The decals are available from many vendors, but only the county DMV can handle both.
Nevada
If a machine is registered in another state, Nevada has a 15-day grace period allowing you to ride their trails without a fee. However, they do not recognize street-legal machines.
Nevada law states: “If a vehicle was manufactured and designated for ‘off-road’ or ‘non-road’ use only, it may not be driven on Nevada public streets or highways even if it has safety equipment. Only two-wheeled motorcycles may be converted to on-road use. Other OHVs may not be converted.”
Wyoming
A $15 permit is required to ride Wyoming trails, there is no reciprocity. The permit is good for one year and is available at a variety of vendors including OHV dealers, local businesses, and Forest Service and State Park offices.
Street-legal machines will only need to purchase a permit if they will be ridden on trails that are restricted to 50 inches or less. All other trails are open to them without the need to buy the permit.
Notes
What came out of my research is that states are backing away from reciprocal agreements. They are seeing a source of revenue for developing and maintaining trails. Furthermore they are seeing a benefit in making their trail systems more attractive to out of state riders.
I only included the surrounding states, but it was surprising to see how much variety exists in the rules and regulations among these five states.
When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and “know before you go.”