2007 is the year I wrote my first article reviewing ATV jamborees to be held during the year. That year Utah hosted six events. Last year that number had grown to thirteen and the number keeps going up.
A jamboree is a great way to learn about where to ride and to learn about the incredible diversity of scenery offered in the counties of Utah. There are too many events to get all in one article so here is information on the jamborees planned to enhance your ATV adventures through May:
Hurricane, March 18-21
Showcasing the beautiful Color Country of Southern Utah, this 17th annual jamboree offers 27 different rides including some new ones. The dates were set a week later this year to help assure ideal temperatures. Registration fees are $120 per rider and include three breakfasts, two dinners, an ice cream social, a T-shirt, three days of guided rides, and drawing tickets for some great prizes.
Registration closes Feb. 28, but there are still plenty of rides to choose from. Go to www.thetristateatvclub.com to register. In the side bar on the left, click on “Jamboree,” scroll down and click on “Jamboree Newspaper” for detailed information including descriptions of the rides.
Kanab, March 30, April 1-2
Formerly the Kanab ATV Fun Run, this is the 2nd annual jamboree featuring rides on the Anasazi Trail System. Fees are $100 per rider while children 12 and under ride free. Some meals are included along with drawing tickets for a variety of prizes and three days of guided rides.
You will be treated to dinosaur tracks, Indian ruins, petroglyphs, slot canyons movie and pioneer sites, and scenic vistas in Kanab’s beautiful red rock country. Registration will open soon so watch www.kanabatvjamboree.com for more information.
Castle Dale, April 25
This is the 21st annual poker run. Held on the north side of the swell, 26 miles east of Castle Dale, riders will purchase a poker hand for $10 with additional hands at $5 each. This year each hand will get a wild card to enhance the chances of winning some great prizes.
The route takes you around the rim of the Buck Horn Wash with amazing views of this rugged area. Sponsored by the Castle Country OHV Association, watch for a flyer on the ride with details on how to get to the staging area at www.ccohva.org.
Beaver, May 12-15
Registration opens Jan. 15 for this 3rd annual jamboree. One of the earlier jamborees offered, it is a great time to ride the trails in Beaver Valley. Trails with fascinating names like the Meg’s Brothel, The Rattle Snake, and the Bald Ridges. A description of the rides is available at www.beavercountry.com.
The fee is $90 for three days of guided rides, some meals, a T-shirt and more. Registration is limited to the first 225 riders.
Moab, May 12-16
Registration for this 10th annual event opened Jan.1. The fee is $35 per day with discounts for the third and fourth passengers. Dinner, T-shirts, hoodies, and flags are optional. However, if you sign up for all three days, the T-shirt is free.
Rally on the Rocks has become second only to the Jeep Safari for the largest event in Moab. A new requirement of the rally this year specifies that all machines must be street legal.
Trails offered are described as being from “wild to mild” and traverse the country for which Moab is famous. Spring time is amazing in Moab.
This rally is designed for UTVs only and inspections are required for machines to qualify on the more extreme rides. Rally headquarters are located at the Old Spanish Trail Arena in Moab. For more information and registration go to www.rallyontherocks.com.
Vernal, May 28-30
Showcasing trails on the Outlaw ATV Trail System in Eastern Utah, this is one of the newer jamborees being offered this year. Fees are $50 per rider, $25 for those under 18 which includes five meals, a T-shirt, and a ticket for a gun drawing.
Because some parts of the Outlaw Trails are free of light pollution, a night ride is included in this event. Watch for more to come at www.outlawatvjam.com.
When you go take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down, and look for more jamboree information next week.