Four-seat UTVs are the most popular machines on the market, not just for their ability to carry passengers, but for the available space in which to put gear. When not needed, the two rear seats make it easy for two people to ride into the back country with everything needed for the trip.
Polaris leads the pack in four-seat UTV choices with 20 different machines offered. Forget about the old Toys R Us Christmas ad; this is a big boy Christmas catalogue deluxe. You can build the model of your dreams if you can decide between all the features offered.
Nick Faulkner of Young Powersports (formerly Layton Cycle) offered me a chance to take one of these four-seat machines out on the trail. The one I loaded up was a 2019 Polaris RZR 4 Turbo. The trail I chose to get a feel for this machine was the Shoshone Trail System southwest of Bear Lake.
This RZR 4 Turbo features 30-inch Pro Armor tires mounted on 14-inch cast aluminum rims. The suspension is dual A-arm in front with 16 inches of wheel travel, but the back is a trailing arm setup with 18 inches of travel.
All of that is tech speak which translates to a smooth ride. The combination of radial tires, wheel travel and the trailing arm suspension is the reason this machine literally floats over the trail.
On more than one occasion, I grimaced as I approached a rough section of road only to find out that I had missed it, the rough part that is. Power steering is standard which adds to the smoothness of the ride.
This RZR 4 is 64 inches wide, which will keep it off of the 50- and 60-inch trails, but it will fit on the new 66-inch trails on the Arapeen Trail System. It feels well planted and comfortable at higher speeds.
Traditionally, all the four-seat RZRs are 146 inches long, which is over 12 feet. That is another reason they do not belong on the narrower trails. They just don’t have a short turning radius.
The aftermarket tires stuck out further than the stock tires. The fenders didn’t extend enough to protect us from the flying mud. Fender extensions would take care of that.
Power is provided by a 925cc dual-overhead cam four-stroke turbocharged twin-cylinder engine. The boost to horse power provided by the turbocharger brings it to a whopping 168.
Stopping is accomplished by hydraulic disc brakes on all four wheels. Downhill control is by using these brakes — none of the RZRs feature engine braking.
The roof was extra on this machine, but the quarter doors were standard. I think full doors would be something to consider in buying this particular model and the roof is a must.
I was impressed with the instrument cluster. It is situated in front of the driver where it is supposed to be. Many of the earlier UTVs had it in the center of the dashboard.
The cluster reads in a combination of analog and digital displays and is loaded with information. It is attached to the steering column so that when you adjust the wheel for comfort, the cluster remains easy to read.
The seats are comfortable and adjustable. You must be locked into the three-point seat belt or the RZR will not run properly.
Enough about the machine. I was anxious to get it out on the trail. Belted in, I fired it up. I knew immediately I had a tiger by the tail.
The Shoshone Trail system was the best place to take this turbo RZR. The trails are suited to the power and size of this machine.
The RZR proved capable in the dirt, mud and ice we encountered on this ride. It was nice to feel in control in all those conditions. In four-wheel drive, I felt confident in its capability. On the ice in the downhill sections, it felt very stable. I opened up the throttle on a couple of long sections, but I didn’t feel comfortable opening it all the way. It is crazy fast.
This is a fun machine, not only for the power it has, but because of the standard features that come with it. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and consider the RZR 4 Turbo. Close out prices put the 2019 models under $20,000.