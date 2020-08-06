This big ride from Kanab to Kamas had all come down to this final day. The weather had been great and nothing indicated that was going to change. The machines were all working well and everyone was in high spirits.
The night before, we had arrived at the lodge after the restaurant had closed. We left in the morning before it opened, but it was OK because the horse had seen the barn, so to speak, and we were excited about getting to Kamas.
I was facing this day with some trepidation. I had GPS tracks for all the previous legs of this trip, but for some reason, I could not find the track I had made when I rode the trail between Daniel’s Summit and Soapstone on Highway 150. So I was going completely from memory.
I was leading the ride with six machines following me. I figured that it wouldn’t make anyone’s day to say that I was ignorant in this thing. So I acted like I knew where I was going and they followed.
Leaving the lodge, we turned north on Highway 40. If you have ever come over Daniel’s Summit from Strawberry Reservoir on the way to Heber, just across from the Lodge Pole Campground is a trail that looks like it takes off from the highway at a 45 degree angle. That is the trail we took and in only a few minutes, we were back in the beauty of the Uinta National Forest.
The trail turned northeast and we soon found ourselves in a primitive campground at a junction. This was all familiar and my confidence in the trail waxed strong.
At the junction I turned north because it made sense. Coming to Mill B Flat, we found some lone campers. No, the mill wasn’t flat; that is just its name.
Not being above asking directions, I stopped to ask them if this trail would take us to Kamas. As it turned out, they had no idea where they were, it just looked like a good place to camp.
Moving on, we were riding at an altitude of over 9,000 feet. The scenery was picturesque and peaceful. We were riding in a cool breeze — life was good, except none of this looked familiar. I followed my nose into a dead-end, but I seemed to be the only one concerned about it.
Turning back, we continued on the trail. Things were going well until I realized that the trail had turned south. It was not the direction I wanted to go and the track seemed to be fading. I called a halt to our little wagon train and we turned around — retracing our track.
Passing the campers at Mill B Flat, I didn’t wave hoping they wouldn’t notice that we were the ones who had asked directions. We soon found ourselves back at the original campground where we had turned north.
This time we went south. The trail soon turned back to the north and something in the deep dark canyons of my mind registered this as familiar. It was a fast road and we were able to make good time.
I stopped one more time for directions and found that this track would take us to Highway 35. We came out onto the highway at Mill Hollow and turned west.
Passing through Francis, we turned north and arrived at the Kamas Food Town, where we found our trailers waiting for us to load our machines ending the ride. We had arranged with friends to get our vehicles from Kanab to Kamas and by the time we arrived we were very grateful for what they had done for us.
We gathered for a group picture. It was easy to see on their faces that what we had done was quite an accomplishment. When you go through so much together, bonds are made that bind friends together in lasting relationships.
We spent five days together working through challenges on the trail — breakdowns, blocked trails, and finding our way when the trail didn’t seem to be going the right direction. It was a great adventure that will not soon be forgotten.
Our ride totaled 543 miles through some of the most amazing country I have ever seen. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and learn where to go in Utah’s beautiful backcountry.