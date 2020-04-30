We arrived at Five Mile Pass on Friday and it was empty. That was not the case at the end of our ride. With the snow in the mountains covering trails in the higher altitudes, the spring weather has brought people out of their homes to open riding areas in a big way.
Following an old track in my GPS, we wanted to make it to Eureka in time for lunch. Heading southwest, seven machines turned down into a steep ravine. Only six came out. We had to winch out the last man. It was his first ride on this ATV and he was just getting a feel for it.
The trail took us around on the east side of the Thorpe Hills. This is a rocky section that I would probably try to avoid in the future. It smoothed out about the time we turned west through Seven Mile Pass. Once it did, we had a great time zipping along.
Coming down from the pass, we turned south, riding along the east side of Poker Knoll and Powder Knoll as we turned onto Ten Mile Pass Road. That took us past Topliff Hill, near the site of an old ghost town.
According to the website www.ghosttowns.com, Topliff was a mining town on the west side of the hill established in 1875. Local smelters formed a joint venture to find a source of limestone. They found it near Topliff Hills and laid a rail spur to haul out the crushed rock. Limestone was used in the smelting process and a train load left town every day until the quarry was closed in 1937. The town and the rails were then dismantled and taken to Fairfield. There isn’t much evidence of the town today.
Our route continued down between Cedar Knolls and Ten Mile Hill, where we turned onto Twelve Mile Pass Road. It was along this road that we came by a ranch seemingly in the middle of nowhere. I have always been curious about people who live so far from a Walmart.
I say nowhere, but it is a peaceful nowhere. A tree is a rare sight on these trails, and yet when I ride this area in the spring the scenery is beautiful. Snowcapped peaks can be seen all around.
Passing the ranch, we came to a junction where Twelve Mile Pass Road meets the Allen Ranch Road and the Homansville Pass Road. We turned south toward Homansville Pass.
This road climbs up through Pinyon Canyon on the side of a peak by the same name. After reaching the summit, we rode down to the ghost town of Homansville.
The ghost towns category on Waymarking.com was helpful for information on this place. The town was developed in 1872 to provide water for the surrounding mining towns. Located just 2 miles northeast of Eureka, it had a population of about 300. Limestone was mined there for a time and hauled out on the rail line that passed right by the town. Homansville also featured two charcoal kilns. The town was abandoned for economic reasons at the turn of the century. The only thing left to mark the spot is the limestone quarry.
Leaving Homansville, we arrived in Eureka at the front of Bee’s Hangout just in time for lunch. Conditions brought on by the pandemic prevented us from entering the eatery, so we were met out front by a person with an order pad.
I should have been suspicious about no menus being available, but I wasn’t. I waited my turn and asked, “Do you have a mushroom Swiss burger?” Yes. “Can you add bacon?” Yes. “All the trimmings and hold the onions, a drink and fries?” Yes. I had created a masterpiece. I was so proud of what I had built that I momentarily forgot that I was going to have to pay for it. Reality hit and I resolved to ask more questions next time.
Heading back, we turned west off of Ten Mile Pass Road just before we came to Powder Knoll. We followed a trail back to Five Mile Pass near the rail spur that hauled the limestone out of Topliff.
Coming back to our starting point, we had come about 59 miles. We noticed several camp rigs setting up for the weekend. I learned later that there were 2,000 people there that weekend. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and enjoy riding trails through Utah’s history.