Last week I reviewed the new 2020 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000, but I spent so much space on how much I enjoyed the machine that I ran out of room to write about the ride. It was every bit as great as the KRX.
Recently on this trail, our ride from Curtis Creek to Randolph was cut short because of a truck stuck skiddywampus in a snow bank. We were out to see if that truck was still there. We were riding six machines out looking for adventure.
We could not have asked for more perfect weather. The sky was a summer blue, brushed with feathery clouds. We were riding in shirt-sleeve temperatures and the landscape was displayed in a bright array of green shades offset by white shafts of aspen and the brown dirt of trail that drew us into the woods.
Driving the new Teryx, I wanted to move out and feel the wind in my face so my buddies humored me — letting me go ahead of the group. I was in my element as I carved through the turns of the woods.
The trail split when we came to a sign marking Lamb Canyon. The trail shows blue on the map which indicates that it is more challenging. Being up for it, we took the loop.
This route proved more challenging (read fun) because it is twisty and tree roots are exposed in the track all along the trail. These roots made the surface of the trail a good test of the Kawasaki’s suspension. None of this detracted from the beauty of these dark woods.
There was no 50” restriction on this trail but we came to a point where a large tree had fallen across the track. A section of the log was cut out to allow access but the path passed through the cut at an angle.
My 66” plus width was causing some issues. As I approached the cut, my back wheel caught on the log. Backing up and taking the angle out of my approach, I found myself sucking it in as I attempted to squeeze through. It worked and I came out on the other side letting out my breath.
We followed this side trail until we joined the main trail. It wasn’t long until we came to the place where the truck had been stuck. The truck was gone and the snow bank had receded to a clump on the side of the road. What a difference a week makes.
We reached the end of the Curtis Creek Trail at a junction where several groups were taking breaks. I was in the lead so I waited for my group and then we took the trail east to Randolph.
We passed the turn to Red Spur Mountain and the trail began to descend. We picked up Little Creek Road and passed by Little Creek Reservoir as we came into town.
Turning right on Randolph’s main street for two blocks, we passed the city park and pulled up to the drive-through window at Crawford’s Trough. I had to get in line to order, but it was a line of UTVs. That was pretty cool. It made me feel like, “I was one of us.” (That is a quote from an old Danny DeVito movie).
We enjoyed a burger that Randolph is famous for and got ready to head back. Mike Sheridan and his wife, LaRaye, of North Ogden, showed me a new route back. We came in on Canyon Road but we went out a block south on West Church Street where we picked up Big Creek Road.
Riding up Crawford Canyon, we entered Spring Canyon and then climbed onto Thousand Dollar Ridge. I don’t know why but there was something special about riding on a track named Thousand Dollar Ridge.
I was out in front with my fun-o-meter pegged on the high end. I figure there are two philosophies when it comes to riding – you can ride to see a lot of a little scenery or you can ride to see a little of a lot of scenery. I prefer the latter.
This trail ran about 2,000 feet lower than the one we came in on. It took us through the rolling hills below the wooded peaks back to the highway. We had about five miles of pavement to reach trucks. When you go take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down, and go ride these beautiful trails to Randolph.