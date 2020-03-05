The fifth annual Salt Lake Off-Road Expo at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy last weekend is now in the history books. It was the place to be for people who love Jeeps, trucks, ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles and dune buggies. Over a period of two days, a wide variety of recreational vehicles, accessories, clothing and camping equipment were on display.
Over 18,600 people attended the show which is a 33% increase over last year.
This was an exciting place to be. I felt like I had my finger on the pulse of the off-road world for the whole time I was there.
Wandering the aisles of the show, I came across the Social Axe Throwing booth that I had seen last year. It was a cage set on a trailer with the wooden targets set at the opposite end of where the throwing line was. I watched as a lady stepped to the line and planted the ax dead center in the bull’s eye. I thought to myself that I would not want to get on her bad side.
One vendor had a miniature obstacle course laid out on the floor for radio controlled OHVs. Kids were having a ball running toy trucks over the course of rocks and logs.
I loved discovering new products and ideas the show had to offer. One I came across was a new product by Next Level Mechanical & Kustomiz of Salt Lake – the custom Buggy Buddy Side-by-Side & Jeep Trailer. This all steel single axle trailer is coated with Raptor Bed liner product and comes in 10 to 14 foot lengths. The ramps are hinged and lock upright when the trailer is being towed.
The unique feature of this trailer is that the Jeep or UTV rides on rails the width of the loading ramps so that the trailer has no bed. This makes it so that you can load a RZR on the trailer and perform maintenance from underneath. Being on the trailer, the UTV is high enough to make undercarriage access convenient.
Next Level also offers this trailer design with a tilt-bed. You can find more information at www.nextlevelrvauto.com.
Continuing my wanderings, I came to the Lifetime booth. A camp chair featured at the booth caught my eye. It is called a Hammock Chair. They had one available I could test drive so I planted my formerly skinny self into it for a trial.
When I am out on the trail and it is time for a lunch break, I often take out one very uncomfortable camp chair and sit in it trying to enjoy some delectable delicacy I brought with me. I say, sit in, because there is no sitting on these chairs. As you sink in, you get a closer look at your knees. Getting out is its own challenge.
The Lifetime Hammock Chair is hinged on a triangular set up so that as you sit, you can gently rock. It is quite comfortable and exiting is easy. I looked for them online, but they are only available in Lifetime stores.
As usual, the Expo floor was flashing with LED lighting accessories – accent lighting, pole lights, and light bars in all sizes and shapes. I have light bars on my Kawasaki Teryx4 LE, and my Polaris Ace and I enjoy them a lot.
Since I purchased my first Polaris Ace, I have been excited about single-seat UTVs. Polaris offers a 500, a 570, and a 900 in their Ace lineup. They now offer a 1000 RS1 with 110hp, a single seat UTV in the RZR category.
I came upon a new single seat UTV built by Sierra-Cars at the show. The RX3 is 200hp and as they say, “it is the most race focused, out of the box, UTV in the world.” Their Alpha UTV is rated up to 600hp. More information is available at www.sierra-cars.com.
Next year’s sixth annual Expo has been set for Feb. 12-13, 2021. It is about that time that I get itchy for the riding season. When you are set to go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down, and get your own self excited about the riding season.