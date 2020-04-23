Two must-have items when I ride ATV trails are my GPS and a camera. I don’t always know where I am, but by the time I get home, I can figure out where I have been. I have written about using a GPS, but finding the right camera for the trail has been a learning process.
When I first decided to record my riding experiences with pictures, I had a nice camera, but it wasn’t practical. The camera body had a detachable lens. As you know, those magic moments don’t last long. By the time I had my machine stopped, got off and opened my cargo box to get out the camera, the magic was gone.
Needing a more practical camera, I went to Amazon and looked for a digital point-and-shoot camera. I found a Cannon that had a telephoto lens that would open and extend when the power button was activated.
That camera was a problem because it took too long for the telephoto lens to extend. Still, I was able to get some good pictures. It wasn’t long before the telephoto lens would not extend. Not understanding what was causing that problem, it was back to Amazon.
This time I opted for a Cannon with more pixels that had a lens cover that snapped open to expose the lens. This worked better because the cover opened quickly, making it easier to take a shot. That worked great until I began to get pictures with a partially opened lens cap.
I finally went to a camera shop. “Why am I getting all these malfunctions,” I asked. “Dust,” was the one word answer. I had no idea that particles of dust were so fine that they could mess up my camera so badly.
The Olympus Tough series of cameras were recommended. They are dustproof, shockproof, waterproof, and this one featured 10 megapixels. This seemed to be the perfect camera for the trail. Not only were the problems of dust eliminated, but it also could handle being dropped, and the underwater pictures were great. With 10 megapixels, I could crop out anything I didn’t want in the picture and blow up scenes to recapture some of the magic.
This camera worked great for several years until we had an occasion to be with my youngest son and his family at a pool party. There is a step that must be taken to be sure that the body is sealed before taking the camera underwater. It wasn’t taken, water got inside and I was back on Amazon looking for another camera. One upside of this story is that each camera kept getting better.
This camera had 12 megapixels and the water seal was much better. The screen was bigger and had a tilt feature that I liked. It took great pictures, but it had a wrist strap. I had trouble being able to secure the camera yet get it out fast enough to capture a moment.
I was on a ride in the Paiute Trail System. Traveling south on trail No. 1 where it comes down on a steep s-curve to meet the frontage road near the Fremont Indian Museum on I-70. I was wearing a neon contractors’ vest because I was leading the ride and I had been taking pictures along the trail. I thought I had safely secured the camera in one of the pockets of the vest. I had stopped at the bottom and turned my machine to take some pictures because it is a great place to catch riders coming down that steep curve.
I reached in the pocket of my vest — no camera. Somewhere along the way while negotiating that tricky trail, I had lost my camera. We had come a long way and it was starting to get dark. Going back to search the trail for my missing camera seemed futile, so I was back on Amazon looking for another camera.
This time, it was a Nikon Coolpix with 16 megapixels, waterproof to 100 feet, freezeproof, shockproof, dustproof, and it had a whole lot of other features I haven’t figured out yet. The best part is that the strap goes around my neck, making it easy to use and hard to lose.
I know this is a painful tale to tell, but telling it might help someone else. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and consider these features to capture the best parts of your ride.