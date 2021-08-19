We met at the church parking lot at 8:00 a.m. as planned. I led a caravan of four trucks hauling six machines. The conditions were set for a great ride. As we began making the climb out of Mountain Green over Trapper’s Loop, however, I sensed the first sign of trouble. My truck engine coughed.
It was just a brief loss of power and then it picked up again and ran smoothly as if nothing had happened. As we began our climb to Monte Cristo, the engine started running rough once more — I was ecstatic to hit 40 mph. Dale Child of Layton, who was riding with me, suggested that we find a place to turn around and go back.
Well, that wasn’t going to happen because I was leading this ride, they needed me to get on the trail. So I pressed forward, making it past the Monte Cristo Campground, which marked the summit of our climb out of Huntsville.
The Curtis Creek Trailhead was crowded so we went a little further and pulled off the road. We could see a parking area in a curve of the road ahead and decided to unload there.
Getting back into my truck, I found that I couldn’t get it started. I checked my cell phone — no signal.
The rest of the group went down to the parking area and unloaded. One of them gave me a ride so that we could gather and make some decisions.
At the parking area, I was able to get a cell signal and called for roadside assistance. I made the call at 10:17 a.m. and a tow would be there at about 1:00 p.m.
We switched trailers around so that we could get the machines home and the tow truck would only have to deal with my dead truck. That left a group still hoping to take the ride over to Randolph.
I felt like I needed to stay with my broken down truck until help arrived, but I had people who still wanted to ride as planned. So, I gave them some good old backcountry directions, “Okay, so when you start, there are a lot of trees so you keep going through the trees. Then you come to a pretty overlook. There is a sign that says no parking so you just have to stop and not park. Then you come to a junction and trail #100 that goes west, but you don’t take that one, because it won’t take you where you want to go. Then you come to a big pile of rocks. Turn right and go around it. Keep going until you come to a pond with dirty water. Don’t stop — just keep going. Then you come to a big tree and you just keep going until you come to a sign that points to Randolph. Follow that sign until you pass Little Creek Reservoir and the old saw mill and then you are in Randolph.” Who wouldn’t be able to follow those directions?
In the meantime, I needed to find a signal so I could keep in touch with roadside assistance. There wasn’t one at my truck so I climbed up an embankment and walked around in the aspen trees. I found one bar. I sat down on a log to get comfortable and lost my signal. I stood up to walk around until I found it again. It was a very elusive signal.
At 2:30 p.m. the riders came back and I learned from roadside assistance that I didn’t need to stay with my truck. I could have locked it and hidden the key. Then I could have ridden with one of the other riders — boo hoo!
Four trucks had been called out to get my truck. One was stuck in traffic, another was too far away, but two others were trying to find it. I left my truck and got a ride home, but I kept getting calls that the driver couldn’t find my truck.
Had it been stolen? When I called dispatch, they told me that the job was done, but nobody told the other driver. What a day!
When I got home, I went to the dealer to make sure it was there. Thankfully, it was! When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down, and when you break down, try not to have a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day!