On any given trip from Ogden to St. George, you have passed through Beaver. Having been on the road a while, it is a good place to take a break either for a Blizzard at the DQ or a bag of cheese curds at the Creamery.
Michelle Evans is with the Beaver County Travel Council and she wants people to think of Beaver as a destination rather than a place to take a short break. She has rolled out the red carpet for the ATV community. Last week she invited key members of the ATV world to come see what Beaver has to offer as an ATV destination.
Situated in the middle of hundreds of miles of pristine OHV trails, Beaver sits between the lofty trails of the Paiute Trail System to the east and the Beaver County Trails on the west side. Much like Ferron, which is between the San Rafael Swell and the Arapeen Trail System, Beaver can offer an extended ride season. When the mountain trails are inaccessible, these two ATV destinations offer plentiful trails at lower elevations.
Offering 424 motel rooms, Beaver is prepared to welcome riders in a big way. I have found room rates to be reasonable. Airbnb and other vacation rentals are also available.
When the mountain trails are open, Eagle Point Ski Resort has an additional 44 rooms in a beautiful alpine setting that provides easy access to the Paiute Trails. I found even those rates to be attractive.
Three RV parks offer amenities that invite extended stays.
The Beaver KOA has a pool, a camp store, laundry, Wi-Fi and cable TV. Other amenities include badminton, volleyball, horseshoe pits, a basketball court, pickleball, a kids' playground, a Frisbee golf course, a giant Jenga game and more. Each campsite features a fire pit, a picnic table, and lots of shade. Camp cabins are also available.
The Beaver Camperland has Wi-Fi, horseshoe pits, a game room and a playground. Pets are welcome and tent camping is allowed.
Minersville Lake Park was once a state park, but it is now run by Beaver County. They offer boating, swimming and fishing along with other standard RV park amenities. Cabins are also available.
I have been blessed to live in the day of ATVs and when the variety of cuisine is so amazingly good. Beaver doesn’t fall short when it comes to places to eat.
Families with picky eaters will be glad to know that there is a variety of fast food offerings. These include the Beaver Taco Shop, Burger King, Carl’s Jr, Dairy Queen, McDonalds, Subway and Wendy’s.
When I am on the road and want to savor local flavors, I bypass the fast food and look for eateries unique to the town. Beaver is not short on this kind of diner.
Arshel’s Café has been around since the '40s and is a favorite of the locals. Serving a variety of diner classics, it is a great family restaurant. The Crazy Cow Café is another local favorite featuring hearty breakfasts and classic family fare. El Bambi Café has also been around since the '40s and offers an array of breakfast and lunch choices. They close at 2 p.m. Another choice that will not disappoint is the Timberline. Their home cooking starts with breakfast and finishes with dinner classics. Throw Denny’s into the mix and you have a variety of home cooking at its best.