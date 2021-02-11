The third annual Beaver County Trails Jamboree did not happen. Because of the 2020 pandemic, a lot of things didn’t happen last year. In the case of Beaver County, however, the story didn’t stop there.
Michelle Evans of the Beaver County Travel Council knew that the local businesses were already hurting because of the COVID-19 shutdown. Of all the groups of people who love outdoor recreation, the OHV community has a reputation for spending the most money on outdoor activities. Canceling the jamboree would mean that money would not be coming to town.
Together with the Tushar Mountain ATV club, the idea of holding an event during the last week of July was born. Riding in the backcountry is one of the safest activities in this pandemic. They called it the Beaver County Adventure Days. There were no fees, or T-shirts, or meals. The Travel Council invited the ATV community to come to Beaver and ride their trails. The ATV club provided the guides and the county handled the registration.
It was so successful that they did it again in September when the temperatures were cooler. This year’s jamboree is planned for May 11–14, so the weather should be great. They have planned with all the safety measures to have a successful happening for all involved.
Registration is $90 per person and includes a jamboree T-shirt and two dinners. Registration is now open
Having taken three of the trails offered during the jamboree during the 2020 ATV Adventure Days, I took time to look over the other trails offered.
You can find a description of the trails offered at the jamboree by typing “BVR Trails ATV Jamboree” into your browser. Here are some I would like to take:
Bear Valley
This ride features a stunning jaunt through the Dixie National Forest on the way to the town of Panguitch for lunch at the Big Fish Family Restaurant. The route goes through Buckskin Valley, a broad sage brush basin, into Cottonwood Canyon. Passing rocky precipices and scenic groves of aspen, the ride will then cross Upper Bear Valley and follow an ATV trail through the Dixie National Forest with thrilling hill climbs and scenic canyons on the way to Panguitch.
I have eaten at the Big Fish and it is worth the trip. As with most of the rides offered at the jamboree, you will leave right from town on your ATV.
The Rock Coral Loop
For those looking for scenery, this trail showcases the granite peaks of the Mineral Mountains. Look for the circus bear and dinosaur within the rock formations as you travel past large granite monoliths along the route. One special point of interest will be the Indian rock paintings, which are very unique and different from typical petroglyphs. Lunch will be at the Rock Corral picnic area where restrooms are available. You will need to pack your own lunch.
This ride has an intermediate rating because of the challenging hill climbs and rough trail sections. This is one of the most popular rides offered.
Picture Rock
Leaving from Beaver, this trail goes into the lofty Tushar Mountains to the base of towering Mount Baldy. From the trail, the mountain ridges will stretch above you toward the clouds, adding to the excitement of this ride. Crossing over Tanner Mountain, into Indian Creek, the trail goes up Twitchell Canyon. The scenic views along this ride are memorable. You will need to pack a lunch for a picnic at Manderfield Reservoir where restroom facilities are available.
There are many water crossings on this ride and the highlight will be a stop at the Picture Rock Quarry. Picture rocks are shale rocks with intricate designs resembling art pieces. Machines must be less than 60 inches to take this trail, but it has an easy rating.
Frisco Kilns
This ride features a unique chance to view historic charcoal kilns erected around the Frisco Mining District back in the 1870s. You will learn the important need the mines had for charcoal. Visits will be made to numerous kiln sites on this trail. This ride will also feature a breathtaking ride to the top of Frisco Peak with its amazing scenic overlook at 9,700 feet elevation.
These are the rides that caught my eye. I love history, both Indian and pioneer, water crossings, beautiful scenery and rock hounding. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and sign up soon, because space is limited.