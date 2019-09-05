CLEARFIELD — The city’s Dog Splash & Dash will be held here this weekend.
The event, which allows dogs to frolic off-leash in an outdoor pool, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Clearfield Aquatics and Fitness Center, 825 S. State St.
Cost is $4 per dog, and animals must be current on all vaccinations. Proof of vaccination is required at the gate; a photocopy or digital copy of vaccination records will suffice. Vaccination dog tags will not be accepted as proof.
For more information, call the center at 801-525-2641.
—Standard-Examiner Staff