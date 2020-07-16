Hunters who still want a bull elk or deer hunting permit in Utah can still get one, but the way of getting such a permit will be different.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Department of Wildlife Resources will only sell hunting permits online and not in-person. The first day to buy hunting permits online is 8 a.m. Thursday, July 16.
A department press release issued last week indicated over-the-phone permit sales will be extremely limited as well.
Interested permit-buyers will have to wait in an online queue on the DWR website (wildlife.utah.gov) and can’t enter the queue until 8 a.m.
The general-season bull elk permits allow hunters to harvest a bull elk using a muzzleloader or any legal weapon.
The season dates are Oct. 3-15 for any legal weapon; Oct. 28 to Nov. 5 for a muzzleloader; and Aug. 15 to Sept. 4, Oct. 3–15 and Oct. 28 to Nov. 5 for multi-season permits.
There are 15,000 “spike bull elk” permits and 15,000 “any bull elk” permits available, all on a first-come, first-served basis.
The general-season archery bull elk permits are unlimited, with the season running Aug. 15 to Sept. 4 for spike bull elk and Aug. 15 to Sept. 11 for any bull elk.
One remaining CWMU buck pronghorn permit will also be sold online beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The general-season (Sept. 23 to Oct. 1) buck deer permits that remain after the big game drawing will be available beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
There are 909 permits remaining, with 564 left for the Chalk Creek/East Canyon/Morgan-South Rich hunting area, 228 left for the Kamas area, 60 left in the Wasatch Mountains-West area and 57 left in the Box Elder area.
Updated permit availability will be on the online purchase website and not on the DWR website. Youth general-season archery deer permits (Aug. 15 to Sept. 11) will also become available online at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Updated information on how many youth permits remain will be on the DWR website. The DWR’s Ogden office can be reached at 801-476-2740.