OGDEN — Social distancing even requires some thought on Northern Utah's popular outdoor trails, where many people have been rushing for a break from restrictive COVID-19 life.
If hikers, bicyclists, walkers, runners and horseback riders observe proper trail etiquette, coronavirus exposure risks can be minimized, said Aric Manning, Trails Foundation of Northern Utah executive director.
Congregations at trailheads are perhaps the biggest problem, Manning said.
"We know it's hard, you haven't seen people for so long," he said, but distancing is vital there.
Then, along the trails, watch for safe spots to step aside to let others by, he said.
"A lot of our trails aren't six feet wide," he said, but looking ahead a runner may be able to find a good place to wait for a family of four to pass, for example.
Manning said communication is key.
With more people outdoors now, including trail neophytes, some annoying faux pas may be more frequent, Manning said: standing on the trail, littering, dog waste, and confusion about who yields to whom.
He urges people to be patient with other trail users.
"We're all in this weird situation," he said. "You can't catch the coronavirus from a smile and a wave. Just be kind to everybody. Everybody is nervous even if they don't show it."
Because of crowds at the 22nd and 29th Street trailheads, Manning suggested people explore new trails in the area.
"Everyone is supposed to be at home, but it's hard to be locked in your house for so long," Manning said. "Vitamin D is good for you, and it's a beautiful time to explore the trails."
Manning also reminded people to stay on the trails.
Hordes of trail users unaware of trail guidelines "is a perfect opportunity for the trails to get ruined," he said.
"Don't try to do trail work on your own," he said. "Trying to come up with a fix on your own may be doing more damage."
Meanwhile, the Trails Foundation of Northern Utah, formerly known as Weber Pathways, has postponed its annual trails festival because of the pandemic.
Trail Fest was scheduled for June 20, but it's now set for Oct. 3, the group said in a news release.
“We know than many families and outdoor enthusiasts look forward to Trail Fest every year, but the uncertainties caused by the current coronavirus pandemic make planning for a large public event like this very difficult,” foundation chairman Ron Thornburg said in the release.
Manning added, “We’re hoping to help the community celebrate the end of the coronavirus crisis and the return to normal everyday life by moving Trail Fest to the fall.”
In the 2019 event, about 1,400 people participated along the Centennial Trail. It's a 27-mile loop formed by the Bonneville Shoreline, Ogden River Parkway and Weber River Parkway trails, passing through Ogden, South Ogden, Uintah, Riverdale, West Haven and Marriott-Slaterville, the foundation said.