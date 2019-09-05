The Paiute ATV Trail System has some of my favorite places to ride. It has a wonderful variety of scenery on trails that take you from the valleys of Central Utah into mountain peaks thousands of feet above.
Eight riders ventured out into this wonderland to enjoy a two-day ATV adventure. Riding on machines that were narrow enough to fit on 50-inch trails, we planned to find some we hadn’t ridden.
Leaving Fillmore, We were on our way to Richfield. We rode a track on the east side of the freeway to Meadow and then further south to Kanosh. This is a flat track that took us through corn fields dodging wayward sprinklers from the farmers’ big wheel lines. There is nothing to slow you down on this stretch and speed is the only thing that can keep you cool if you don’t start your ride early enough in the day.
Riding through Kanosh, we turned off the main road as it curved west. We passed by a cemetery on a trail headed for Cove Fort.
Turning off at Dry Wash, we headed east following a stream that shouldn’t have been there. Hello, it is called Dry Wash for a reason. However, on this day in July, Dry Wash was anything but dry.
This trail to Bull Valley is a pretty one made prettier by the water we were riding through. The trail is further enhanced by an abundance of trees whose limbs arch over the trail offering a canopy of shade that is a delight to ride through.
This is one of the new 60-inch trails offered in the Paiute system. With three categories of trail widths offered now, a rider can choose to ride 50-inch, 60-inch, or greater than 60-inch trails depending on the width of their machine.
Passing through Bull Valley, we began following Second Creek. At this point, I knew that the pioneers had run out of names for landmarks. In my opinion, Second Creek leaves more questions than answers – how many creeks are there and how did I end up on the second one.
We soon found ourselves on the Corn Creek Road. We were still following Second Creek, but we were on the Corn Creek Road. I was so confused.
Passing Cottonwood Junction, we came to a 50-inch trail marked Horse Flat Canyon. This was a new ATV trail for me and I was excited to take it.
We were not disappointed. The trail was challenging as it wound through some pretty country. Passing through Horse Flat Canyon and Pine Hollow, we came out on the main Paiute Trail (#01).
Because this trail is not on the trail map I had, we took a guess as to the direction we should go. It turned out to be a good one because I soon recognized where we were. It is not that we were lost – I just wasn’t sure where we were.
Coming to the junction with the trail that drops down into Elsinore, we found a grove of trees and moved in amongst them to have our lunch. My rider friends reminded me that they had been lost on trails with me before.
Continuing on the #01 trail, we came to a Forest Service Road marked #440. I had been on this trail one time before, but again, it wasn’t on the map.
Shortly after taking the trail, I took a wrong turn. I knew it was a wrong turn because Dean Eborn, one of our eight riders, caught up with me and told me. He had been with me on the one time I had ridden it.
Turning around, I relinquished the lead to him and took a position back in the pack. That happens when you take a wrong turn.
Trail #440 took us on another fun loop back onto the Paiute Trail System. Taking back the lead, we found our way back to our lunch spot and then took the road to Elsinore.
As we came into town, there was a frontage road that would have taken us on a more direct route to Richfield. I stayed on the main road to town, which took a little longer. The other riders just shook their heads and followed.
We arrived in Richfield for a comfortable bed and a hot meal. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down, and have fun exploring new trails on the Paiute.