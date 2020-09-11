The irony was as thick as the smoke filling the Northern Utah air on Monday morning as Gary Duran left his house to drive to Harrisville Park.
The 26-year-old Harrisville man, who suffered from childhood asthma (and bad knees) that kept him from athletic participation, decided five years ago that, having outgrown those maladies, he wanted to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
"It was really hard, really difficult," Duran said. "What kept me going on those early-morning runs and some injuries was a desire to prove to myself that I could overcome really hard things and accomplish something I set out to accomplish."
Four years later, he did it, running 2:54:48 at the 2019 Ogden Marathon. His application to run in Boston was accepted and he was set to run the big event in April.
Like so many things this year, that was postponed from its usual mid-April date due to the coronavirus pandemic and pushed to Sept. 14, but that was eventually canceled. The Boston Marathon had been run every year in some form since 1897.
The Boston Athletic Association encouraged its 24,127 qualified applicants to run the event wherever they were, nearly one year after it issued its acceptances for the 2020 run. So Duran joined several thousand to run the marathon all over the world this week in virtual fashion.
Duran opened his garage door early Labor Day morning and beheld the murky air hovering on the Wasatch mountains, a product of raging wildfires in California. An admissions counselor at Weber State University, he chose to run that day because he had the day off work and he felt it right to run it on a Monday, as the Boston Marathon always is.
"We had everything all planned. I looked out over the horizon and the mountains and thought to myself, ‘there’s no way I should be running outside on a day like today,’" Duran admitted. "But when you’re about to run 26.2 miles, you can only have that thought for a second. So I just let that thought go and went to the park."
The site for Duran's 2020 Boston Marathon run: the running loop at Harrisville Park, where he put in so many training runs over the last five years. His family set up a hydration and nutrition station for his run, and many family and community members came to cheer him on.
After the group played the national anthem from a cell phone over a wireless speaker, Harrisville Mayor Michelle Tait blared a honk from a handheld airhorn, Duran started his watch and he took off.
"My immediate family came, some of my cousins came out and paced me during the race. It inspired my grandparents to take a couple of laps on the track," Duran said. "Having the community there in the morning was pretty neat."
He tracked his distance precisely with a smart watch, which turned out to be about 49 laps on the running loop.
Duran pounded the pavement until the 26.2 miles were complete, putting in a time of 3 hours and 41 minutes — holding back to save his body for the Logan Marathon on Sept. 19, one of the few races happening this year.
"I wasn’t trying to really push myself but I did want to run a decent time for my friends and family who came out to support," he said.
The bad air did catch up to him. Like marathoners need to be, Duran is a religious hydrator, so he's sure the migraine he took on after his run — which lasted around 24 hours — was the result of the poor air quality.
"When you work so hard toward something, as long as it’s not going to really put you in jeopardy, I would say that it was worth it," Duran said. "Because you’re always sore after with some fatigue ... I weigh out those pros and cons and would say it was worth it."
He may still get his shot on Patriots Day in Boston. While a handful of usual qualifying races for the 2021 Boston Marathon will take place this year, Duran said the BAA has advised 2020 qualifiers that they can use their 2019 times to apply to run in the 2021 race.