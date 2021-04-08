Each ATV trail system in Utah offers its own unique brand of opportunities to explore. From the splendor of the desert, the beauty of the shifting sands, the mysteries of mining districts and the grandeur of the lofty mountain trails, there are plenty of the reasons to get off the highway and explore the backcountry of Utah.
That being said, the trails in the San Rafael Swell are one of a kind. From the washes that are bounded by sheer canyon walls that tower high above to the monoliths and stone monuments that make riding in the Swell an otherworldly experience.
I was invited by Bob Grove and a filming crew from KSL to stay at the renovated Big Mountain Lodge in Ferron and explore some of the wonders of the Swell.
On this trip, we were out to find the Copper Globe Mine. This episode will air on KSL Outdoors on Saturday, April 10.
Our adventure started at a staging area on the north side of exit 114 off Interstate 70. I smiled as we unloaded at a very tall pine tree nearby that was disguised as a cell tower, or maybe it was a cell tower disguised as a pine tree. Anyway, it looked so out of place that it didn’t fool anyone.
Crossing the freeway, we dropped down onto Justinsen Flats. This is also a popular staging area from which to explore the trails in the Swell.
The Swell is situated at about 7,000 feet. While the temperatures in the morning started out cool, it didn’t take long for the sun to warm the rocks. The weather turned out great for the ride.
Leaving the flats, there aren’t many landmarks on the route to the mine. We were following a trail marked Cr-927. We passed the San Rafael Knob 2.4 miles to the east and Sagebrush Bench 1.1 miles to the west before we arrived at Copper Globe. The mine was a little further southwest and takes its name from this spot in the Swell.
The Copper Globe Mine is interesting because of the structures still standing on the site. The miners built a smelter to process the ore on location. There is still a stack of wood 10 to 15 feet high and about 75 feet long that was to be used to fire up the smelter. Not having any saws, they chopped the pinion and juniper trees with an axe and hauled it by team and wagon. Beneath the pile of wood, there is a horizontal adit that marked one of the entrances to the mine.
The smelter seemed like a good idea at first, but they used building brick instead of refractory brick in its construction which is the wrong kind of brick. The smelter melted before the ore inside did. It was not long before the smelter collapsed.
An old shack sits high above the smelter next to a deep mine shaft. Beds inside are situated on either side of a fireplace. I can remember visiting this shack years ago when it still had cans of food on the shelves.
From the front door of the shack, you can look down into the canyon and see the remains of a cistern built to collect water from any runoff to maintain a water supply. There is also a trail over the rock face making a shortcut to get to the shack. You can still see the toe holds that were chiseled into the rock that mark the trail used by the miners.
The Copper Globe Mine was unique because it was a copper mine. You can still see green in the rocks, which is a clear indication of the presence of copper, but the mining in the Swell was for uranium. This exception was in operation for five years from 1900 to 1905.
This is an example of my fascination for mining history. It was the site of bustling activity for five years and then it closed and with it many of the stories were lost. Fortunately, some of the oral history of mining in the Swell has been preserved and can be viewed on YouTube. Type in “Mining on the Swell” in the YouTube search bar and view stories from those who lived it.
We made our way back to the fake pine tree, finishing a ride of about 33 miles. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and enjoy exploring the wonders of the Swell.