CACHE COUNTY — Those looking for winter outdoor activities have one last chance to take a wagon ride through hundreds of elk this weekend.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources staff at Hardware Ranch, up Blacksmith Fork Canyon east of Hyrum, offer wagon rides through the 500-600 Rocky Mountain Elk that gather there each winter.
The ranch kicked off the season with an Elk Festival in December and has continued to offer sleigh rides throughout the winter, but this weekend is the last of the season.
The visitors’ center will be open and rides will be offered this Friday, Feb. 7, through Sunday, Feb. 9.
On Friday, rides will be offered from noon to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, rides will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets for rides must be purchased at the Hardware Ranch visitors’ center by 4:30 p.m.
The wagons hold approximately 20 people, and the rides last 25 minutes. Visitors should bring binoculars to get a better look at the elk and should be prepared for cold weather and snow. Those participating must stay in the wagon at all times.
Rides through the elk do have small fees for participants: $5 for youth and adults ages 9 and up and $3 for children ages 4-8. Tickets for children ages three and younger are free.
Payments can be made by cash, check and debit or credit cards, but cash and check are encouraged, in the event that internet service goes down, according to the DWR website.
For more information, visit DWR’s website at wildlife.utah.gov/hardware-events or call the ranch at 435-753-6206.