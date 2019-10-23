The light geese general hunting season will open Friday.
The season will run Oct. 25 to Dec. 15, close for a time, and then open again Jan. 15 to March 10, 2020.
For light geese, there aren't special opening and closing dates for certain areas — these dates apply statewide, according to the Utah Waterfowl 2019-2020 Guidebook.
“Goose numbers in the Pacific Flyway, the north-south flying route for migratory birds in North America, are higher than they’ve ever been, and hunters can expect to see just as many, if not more, geese than they saw last year,” said Blair Stringham, assistant wildlife program chief at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in a DWR press release.
A DWR press release emphasized the importance of a good call when hunting geese.
“Calling is a very important part of goose hunting,” Stringham said in the release. “Geese are very social birds, so being able to sound like a goose can help hunters harvest more birds.”
The areas for light goose hunting are largely on private property, the release says, so hunters should be sure to gain permission from property owners before hunting on their land.
The dark geese season opened for the Northern, Eastern Box Elder and Wasatch goose areas on Oct. 5.