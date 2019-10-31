LOGAN — When Matthew Havertz set out to make a documentary about the legend of a Bear Lake Monster, he didn’t know there was a member of his family who saw something strange in Bear Lake back in 1977.
Matthew, a resident of Logan, is a video producer and owns video production company. He also teaches a video production course at Utah State University.
His uncle, Mike Havertz, reached out to him after hearing that he was working on the documentary project.
In the late spring of 1977, Mike was out on the lake at night with a couple of other people in a canoe.
The water was calm and the moon was full, he said in Havertz’s recently released documentary, “In Search of the Bear Lake Monster,” which Matthew shared Tuesday on YouTube, just in time for Halloween.
“All of a sudden, as we were sitting there, a big channel of the water that looked ... about 20 feet long and about 2 feet wide started to make waves ... We were all freaking out, ‘What was that? What was that?’” Mike said in the documentary. “... The waves got up to be to the top of the boat, so that’s probably about 18 inches. It about swamped our boat ... so (the cause of the waves was) within 2 or 3 feet of us, almost underneath us.”
His uncle described what he saw as two or three “smoothe humps” coming out of the water, Matthew said in an email, but his uncle said he didn’t see a head, mouth, tail or fins.
He says his uncle is a credible guy.
In his professional capacity, he regularly served as an expert witness in federal courts, so Matthew didn’t dismiss his account.
His uncle doesn’t tell many people about his experience because he doesn’t know exactly what he saw.
“Was it lake turnover? Was it something else? There’s a few eyewitnesses in particular that I’m kind of struck by,” Matthew said, “like ‘Wow, that was really sincere. I really think that they saw something.’ I don’t know what they saw. They don’t know what they saw. I don’t think anyone’s claiming that there’s like a 90-foot whale in Bear Lake, but there’s some kind of natural phenomenon that people are seeing.”
People have seen other water disturbances that were mysterious before being identified — schools of fish swimming together and groups of elk swimming across the lake, the documentary notes — but Mike and others who said they’ve seen something in the lake said they’re sure what they saw wasn’t elk or a group of fish.
Matthew is interested in folklore, but he hadn’t been to Bear Lake or heard about the monster until 2014, when he visited the lake with his wife’s family, who spend time there each year.
He noticed Bear Lake Monster iconography everywhere around the lake, including on the maps in the visitor’s center. It’s a part of the culture of the area, he said.
Because of Matthew’s interest in folklore, after moving to Logan, he started asking people what they had heard about the Bear Lake Monster, just out of his own curiosity.
“It struck me ... that no one that I talked to was able to tell me the history or a central story about the Bear Lake Monster,” Matthew said.
This was surprising to him because he grew up in Kaysville, where a legend about Kay’s Cross — a stone cross in some woods in Kaysville where a polygamist allegedly buried several of his wives after murdering them — is well known by many people in the area, though it’s false.
The cross was actually connected to a cult in the mid-20th century, Matthew said.
The Bear Lake Monster didn’t have a clear narrative that had spread through the community like the story about Kay’s Cross did.
After starting his work on the documentary in August 2019, Matthew searched for accounts of strange events or claimed monster sightings and interviewed the people he was able to find. He also sifted through archives at Utah State and of the local newspaper in the community near Bear Lake.
The first recorded account of the Bear Lake Monster was an article published in the Deseret News in 1868, where a resident of the Bear Lake area, Joseph C. Rich, claimed to have seen it, but the documentary reveals a later twist in Rich’s story.
In addition to this historical research, Matthew spoke with experts on various aspects of the lake, which yielded some of his most interesting findings, he said.
Bear Lake is quite old as lakes go, one of the 50 oldest lakes in the world, according to experts featured in the documentary.
It’s a small remnant of the the prehistoric Lake Bonneville that covered much of Utah, and researchers who have done drilling into the sediment beneath the lake estimate that it’s at least 250,000 years old, if not older, Matthew said.
The lake could be millions of years old, according to his interviews.
It’s also deep, reaching 208 feet at it’s deepest point.
The lake has four species of fish that are found nowhere else in the world, though the rumor that Bear Lake and Loch Ness share one of those species is false, Matthew said.
“It’s so interesting that if (the early stories) were made up ... they were made up at the perfect lake,” he said. “It’s an old lake.”
As far as where Matthew stands, he says that he believes based on his interviews that there are undiscovered species in Bear Lake.
The fact that there are four endemic fish species suggest there could be more species unique to lake, potentially a larger fish species that is the reason for sightings, he said.
“But I really want people to watch my documentary and decide for themselves what they think,” Matthew said, “if they believe that there’s a monster or not.”
Anyone wishing to reach Matthew about this project can access his contact information on the website of his video production company at www.purpose-pictures.com.