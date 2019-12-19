Reciprocity is a big word used when referring to reciprocal agreements. Utah has had agreements with 13 other states for some 20 years to honor the ATV registration in those states, allowing their residents riding privileges on Utah trails. In return, Utah riders were free to ride trails in those states. Riders from the other 36 states were required to buy a nonresident permit.
That will all change Jan. 1, 2020. Utah is severing all reciprocal agreements and will require nonresident permits from the other 49 states. The permits will be $30 per machine and can be purchased online or at one of a number of vendors listed on the Utah State Parks website.
Permits purchased online will incur a $5 processing fee and will expire on the last day of the month one year after the permit is purchased, the same as in-state registration. Off-highway vehicles affected by this law include ATVs, motorcycles and snowmobiles.
Arizona began requiring nonresident permits Sept.1 of this year. While the fee is the same, the permit can only be purchased online, which incurs the same $5 processing fee. Idaho has required nonresident permits for some time now.
Exemptions contained in the new law (House Bill 105) include OHVs registered for farm use and those used in government work. Also exempted are those who come from out-of-state to attend one of the many county-sponsored OHV jamborees. Because this law refers to off-highway vehicle use only, street legal machines properly equipped and registered for highway use are not affected regardless of the state of registration.
Utah has long been considered a mecca to OHV riders. Counties have seen the economic benefit of developing trail systems for riders to enjoy. They have also developed riding events, such as jamborees, to attract people to the topography that is so unique to each of Utah’s 29 counties.
New trails are being developed, including the High Deseret Trail System, that will connect with the Prospector Trails to allow a rider to travel from Tooele to Washington County on dirt trails. The Badlands Trail System will connect Soldier Summit with Duchesne and the Chief Tintic Trails will highlight the history of Eureka. More new trails are on the drawing board.
With more counties holding jamborees and new trails being developed, a growing number of people will come from outside the state. They will learn of the beauty of Utah’s backcountry and share it with others. I know of several groups that plan annual trips to ride our Utah trails. They often spend more than one week and ride more than one trail system.
Utah will benefit when this new law goes into effect. The money from the sale of the permits will go into a restricted fund that can only be used for trail construction, maintenance, trailhead development and ATV safety training. Chris Haller, OHV program coordinator for Utah State Parks and Recreation, estimates the revenue from permits will exceed $250,000. That represents over 8,300 ATVs coming to ride Utah. These permits will be a good measure for tracking out-of-state OHV visitors.
Some people who live on the southern border of Utah are having trouble seeing the big picture. They are not happy about registering in Utah and then having to buy permits in those adjacent states in which they want to ride.
This new law comes on the heels of Arizona’s decision to sever reciprocal agreements with Utah last September. It is surprising that they are more upset with Utah then they are with Arizona, who started this in the first place.
There are those on both sides of the border who will take the chance of not buying a permit thinking that the trails they will ride are so remote that they won’t get caught. While the bulk of the responsibility for enforcement rests with state park rangers, the Highway Patrol and city police will be watching for machines being transported without stickers.
Another dilemma this law solves has to do with those people who register their machines out-of-state because the fees are less expensive. These people will now have to buy a permit to ride in Utah. There are other penalties that apply in this situation, but this law makes them a moot point.
While I have ridden trails in Arizona and Idaho, I love to ride Utah trails. When you go take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down, and learn about the benefits of the new law.