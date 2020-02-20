OGDEN — It’s always a sure sign of the coming spring: Ogden Seed Exchange’s annual Seed Swap.
The seed swap, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ogden Preparatory Academy, 1415 Lincoln Ave. The free event offers locals a chance to trade, buy and sell seeds, learn more about gardening and enjoy the company of like-minded people.
Mary Milan, co-organizer of the seed swap, said the event’s popularity has grown. Last year they had well over 400 people show up for the seed swap.
“It’s really caught on over the years, and it’s a really fun and exciting event,” Milan said. “I think people are excited to do something this time of year, and looking forward to the garden is always fun.”
The Ogden Seed Exchange was founded by Gregg Batt and David Wolfgramm.
“They were excited about saving seeds, and they organized it in a coffee shop somewhere,” Milan said.
That first exchange a decade ago drew more people than organizers had expected, so the following year they moved it to the Ogden Botanical Gardens — which the event outgrew immediately, according to Milan. So the seed swap then found a home at the Ogden Nature Center for a time, and now, for the last few years, it’s been held at Ogden Preparatory Academy.
Milan warns that for best selection folks will want to show up sooner, rather than later.
“I don’t know that we’ve ever run out of seeds, but obviously there’s a better selection in the beginning,” she said. “But then again, it’s also more crowded at the beginning.”
Indeed, Milan says they added a third hour to this year’s swap, hoping to spread out the crowds a bit more.
The last few years, Ogden Seed Exchange has focused on local seeds.
“We’ve gotten donations from seed companies in the past — and we really appreciated it — but we’re trying to get people to save their own seeds and bring them to the swap next year,” Milan said. “Last year we made the decision to only have locally grown seeds at the swap.”
The seed swap involves a free community table where folks can leave or take seeds.
“You can bring any seeds you’ve saved, but you don’t have to have seeds to participate in the swap,” Milan said.
They’ll also have vendors at the event, selling local seeds — or at least seeds from the same bioregion.
“We want those seeds that will produce well in our climate,” Milan said. “That’s one of the reasons we want to promote that; locally grown seeds adapt to our climate and you get a better product.”
The seed swap will also host three garden talks — one on seed-saving, one on seed propagation, and one on raised-bed gardening.
There will also be children’s activities where kids can make their own seed packets or plant seeds, and there will be an area for making seed tapes as well as demonstrations on seed sorting with seed screens. Master gardeners will also be on hand to answer gardening questions.
The event will also feature a raffle.
For those who have seeds they’ve saved and want to bring them to the exchange, Milan points out the seeds need to be open-pollinated or heirloom.
The event is held rain or shine.
For more information, visit facebook.com/ogdenseedexchange.