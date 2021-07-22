Situated in the heart of the Paiute ATV Trail System, Marysvale will host this year’s Paiute Trail Jamboree. Designed for UTVs, this jamboree is packed with events you won’t want to miss and it is free. There is no charge for registration, but you need to register to attend. You can ride with a guide on some of the best ATV trails in the country or use a detailed map to ride with your own group of friends.
Scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11, through Saturday, Aug. 14, the food for the jamboree is catered by Big Daddy’s of Monroe. While the jamboree is free, meal tickets are optional. Big Daddy’s got good reviews last year and the prices are reasonable. For those coming in on Tuesday evening, a Food Truck Rally will be on location from 6-9 p.m.
Wednesday starts off with registration at Jamboree Headquarters in the Marysvale City Park Pavilion. At 10 a.m., everyone heads out on a 70-mile self-guided poker run. Hands can be purchased for $5 or five for $20.
At 4:30 p.m., a bingo game will start, followed by the opening ceremonies and kick-off events. At 5:30 p.m., a dinner of smoked ribs, baked potatoes, salad, rolls and assorted cobblers will be served for $18.
Thursday opens at 7 a.m. with a breakfast of biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, assorted pastries, coffee, juice and cocoa for $10 a person. Guided rides will have staggered start times, according to posted schedules. Self-guided rides can start at any time.
At 4:30 p.m., bingo starts and dinner will be served at 6 p.m., featuring chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green salad, ice cold bottled water and ice cream sundaes for $16. Drag racing starts at dusk.
Friday features events that you won’t see every day. It is a chance for riders to act like kids again. After a $10 breakfast of pancakes, eggs, hash browns, sausage, coffee, juice and hot cocoa at 7 a.m., the Show and Shine event opens at 9:30 a.m. At this event, the UTVs are lined up and judged on their bling.
The next event is the Blind Man’s Obstacle Course. The UTV driver is blind-folded and his passenger guides him through the course. A microphone is given to the guide so everyone can hear the instructions and observe how the driver follows them.
That event is followed by UTV Soccer. UTV drivers use their bumpers to guide a 6-foot “soccer ball” around barrels at opposite ends of the field — something you won’t see every day and frustration that is obvious.
Food trucks take care of lunch and then the King of the Trail event begins. This affair is a timed obstacle course. It features difficult challenges like a pit of tires, a mud pit, piles of rocks and other complications that test the driver’s skills at handling his ride.
Kids’ events happen in the afternoon. They include mud racing and the belly flop competition. They don’t use a pool of fresh water — oh no. They use a pit of the muckiest mud they can find. They don’t let the adults do this event because they might hurt themselves, but the kids really get into this one. The mud racing is fun to watch with the kids showing some pretty sharp skills.
Dinner is at 6 p.m. and includes a Big Daddy’s specialty of BBQ pork sandwiches, chips or fries, watermelon, cookies and ice-cold bottled water for $11. Drag racing again will begin at dusk.
Saturday starts off with breakfast at 7 a.m. featuring breakfast burritos, assorted pastries, coffee, hot chocolate, milk and juice for $10. Rides will have staggered starts and riders will have the option of doing self-guided rides.
Dinner will be Big Daddy Ken’s awesome smoked turkey and brisket, baked potato, corn on the cob, scones, strawberry shortcake and ice-cold bottled water served at 6 p.m. for $18. The closing ceremonies with door prizes will be held at 7:15 p.m.
Are you excited yet? Last year, 770 people attended this jamboree, and this year it will be bigger and better. You will have the chance to meet other riders from all over the country and make friends to last a lifetime. The trails alone will be worth your time. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and don’t miss attending this one-of-a-kind UTV jamboree. For more information and to register, go to https://paiutejam.com.