My new Polaris RZR XP 1000 Premium did not come with a roof. My Kawasaki Teryx 4 LE has one. After riding for three days in the Beaver County ATV Jamboree, I missed having a roof, especially when I stopped and cooked in the open sun.
I went to the internet to solve my dilemma. Do you want to guess how many UTV roofs are out there to choose from? I found pricing anywhere from $70 for cloth covers to over $2,000 for the fancy roofs with built-in light bars and sound systems. The roofs I found were made of cloth, plastic, polycarbonate, polyethylene, polyester and aluminum — whew!
In the midst of my quandary, I remembered attending the Off-Road Exposition at the South Towne Expo Center in 2019. Jim Jackson of MotoRoof introduced me to a new concept in UTV roofs. Finding the card Jim gave me at the expo, I drove to his Bountiful office for a closer look at the product.
He showed me the roof that fits my RZR. MotoRoof uses a Marine-grade vinyl to make a mesh roof. This roof is easily attached to the roll cage using small bungee cord loops. It took less than 10 minutes for the two of us to install and the fit looked professional. The color is black so it blends well with the roll cage.
The MotoMesh blocks 90% of the sun but lets the air flow through. Compared to the list of materials used to make other UTV roofs, the MotoMesh concept is refreshingly cool.
I haven’t been sold on a windshield let alone a back window because of problems I have seen with dust in the cab. However, Jim has a back screen he calls the Windjammer he sent with me to try.
Prepping for a ride up Farmington Canyon with my oldest son, Chad, we took a few minutes to attach it to the back of the RZR. The Windjammer is also a mesh screen, but compared to the roof, it blocks 80% of the sunlight.
I was skeptical, wondering if it would block visibility. When I climbed in and checked the rearview mirror, I was pleasantly surprised at how clearly I could see through it.
We enjoyed a ride with some Can Am friends up to the gate at the junction where the trail goes to the right and up to the Bountiful Peak Campground. The gate was open so we rode past the campground and took the Farmington Flats Loop Trail.
There was a surprising amount of water running in the streams and there were some big puddles we had to splash through on our way to the top. Stopping, we took time to take in the view down into Morgan Valley. After so much desert riding, it was great to be back in the mountains again.
Splashing through more puddles, we made our way north to join up with the trail to the radar towers. That became a challenge when we came up against a large snow drift blocking the trail.
Upon close examination, there was enough room for the right side wheels to stay on the trail while the left side had to go up onto the drift. It proved to be less daunting than we thought it would be and we stopped at the junction that would take us to the towers. As we talked about our ride, nobody wanted to go back over the snow drift. Apparently, that was enough drama for the day.
I think I would have been fine turning left and going back down Farmington Canyon at that point. However, we made our way to the top with the temperature dropping the higher we went. It was 45 degrees there with a stiff breeze. With no incentive to linger longer, we made our way back, completing a ride of about 34 miles.
It was a fit test of the MotoRoof product. I noted that it doesn’t rattle like some of the other roofs do and it is offered at a reasonable price.
As I looked up at my new roof, the thought hit me. “What will I do when it rains?” When I took that question to Jim, he said he would have a waterproof version to me in a couple of days, so stay tuned for more.
When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and check out MotoRoof at https://motoroof.com.