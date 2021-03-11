It was the first ride of the year. There were plenty of reasons to go out on the trail — I had already missed some days of good riding weather, I was running out of things to write about and my grandson, Mark, bought a Polaris RZR so he was pushing Grandpa to go.
With mountain trails still closed, we chose to ride from Five Mile Pass west of Lehi. The weekends can be busy at the pass, so we chose to go in the middle of the week.
Five Mile Pass is a designated OHV riding area that is intricately laced with miles and miles of trail. I have been there many times and have never taken the same route twice. While I like to stage there, I think the best riding is away from the pass.
Old rides become new when I am showing a trail to someone who has never ridden it. It was just fun to be out again, especially with my grandson and his wife.
Heading south from the pass, we rode over Thorpe Hills toward Topliff Hill. There is evidence of a mining operation on the north side of the hill that we set as a point to explore.
Passing between Poker Knoll and Powder Knoll, we approached a concrete bunker at the base of the hill. It was open like a garage with no door and a room that opened to the side.
I learned that this was a limestone quarry. Salt Lake needed limestone in their smelting process and the best limestone to be found in the area is on Topliff Hill in Tooele County. Limestone was also used for refining sugar.
After it was discovered in 1875, the town of Topliff sprang up to the west by the Railroad Bed Road that was used to haul the rock to the main line. The need waned in 1927 and the houses were moved to Fairfield to the northeast of the hill.
We rode some of the levels where the rock was cut. It was interesting to find a couple of old tires used on some big haul trucks. They weren’t old enough to match operations of the day so I left Topliff Hill wondering about those tires.
We went west and then turned south on a twisty trail that crossed Twelve Mile Pass Road. I was looking for a canyon that would take us up to the ghost town of Scranton. I had been there before and I had a GPS track that would have taken me right to it. Do you think I might have downloaded that track and brought it with me on the ride? Where is the adventure in that?
So as good as my memory is, I knew the name of the canyon started with a “B.” About half way up Bell Canyon, I knew it was the wrong one, so I turned the group around and hid my embarrassment in my full face helmet.
Further south, we came to Barlow Canyon and I recognized it as the right one. Entering, we found ourselves in a V-shaped canyon with lots of pines. Snow was on the trail, but just deep enough to be fun. This is the kind of setting that makes for great rides.
Winding up the canyon trail, we took a turn up a side canyon. This led to a dead-end that had us circle around a large tree. Stopping, we explored an entrance to a mine. Going inside the mountain, we found a shaft covered with an iron grate, an adit leading into the mine blocked by a gate made of rebar and a large entrance blocked by a cinder block wall. It is an interesting place to visit.
Leaving the mine, we backtracked and made our way up the canyon to Scranton. We explored mining operations above the town which offered quite a view of the valley.
It was a small mining town producing lead, tungsten and zinc. Founded in 1908, they shipped tungsten parcel post due to its scarcity in World War I. After the war, the town quickly emptied. The only night life you will find now is wildlife and it “ain’t that kind of wild.” Is it bad to quote myself?
We came out of the canyon and headed back on the old Railroad Bed Road, finishing a ride of about 56 miles. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and enjoy exploring Utah’s mining history.