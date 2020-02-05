FARMINGTON — Bald eagles congregate in Utah during February, and this Saturday, residents of Northern Utah have the chance to see them close to home.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be holding a special event highlighting the presence of the birds in Farmington from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Farmington Bay Wildlife Management Area on the west side of the city.
There is no cost of admission, but those planning to attend should register beforehand on Eventbrite.
Visitors can park at the Eccles Wildlife Education Center, located at 1157 S. Waterfowl Way. The center is part of the wildlife management area.
Staff at the center will direct visitors to the best areas to see the bald eagles, said Nicaela Haig, director of education at the center, in a DWR press release.
"Spotting scopes will be in place, and biologists will be available to help you spot the birds and answer your questions," Haig continued.
Visitors who own their own scopes or binoculars are encouraged to bring them, the release said.
During the event, there will be opportunities to learn about bald eagles and see live raptors up close, courtesy of the Utah Falconers Association. An eagle-themed art activity will also be provided for young visitors.