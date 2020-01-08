DAVIS COUNTY — For an especially good view of the decade's first full moon Friday, head to Antelope Island.
Antelope Island State Park is hosting a special moonrise hike starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Gravel Pit Trailhead. The hike is short, only about 1.5 miles roundtrip.
No reservations or special fees are required, according to the park's Facebook page, but regular park entrance fees will apply for those visiting the park for the hike.
"Highlights of the hike will be the sunset and full moon rise," said Park Naturalist Trish Ackley, who will be leading the hike. "Winter is nice because the sunset/moonrise is earlier in the evening."
"Snowy weather is in the forecast between now and then, so please come prepared with good traction," Ackley said. The trail may have some ice.
While "every visit to Antelope Island should be made with binoculars," Ackley said, "they probably won't be handy for this hike."
Regular hikes at the park paused during some personnel changes, but Ackley said she hopes to bring them back.
The Gravel Pit Trailhead can be be reached by taking a left at the fork shortly after passing The Antelope Island Marina on the causeway and reaching the island. Take another left toward Fielding Garr Ranch, and after another mile, take another left turn to get to the trailhead.
Signs will be posted along the road to help people find their way, Ackley said.
To see updates regarding the event, follow the park's Facebook page.