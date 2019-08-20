SNOWBASIN — Improvements are coming to Snowbasin Resort this fall, including plans for increased snowmaking, additional parking and new food service options in the Earl's Lodge.
"Coming off of such a brilliant 2018-2019 season, we are thrilled to bring improvements to enhance the guest experience starting this winter season," said Davy Ratchford, resort general manager, in a press release.
In 2018, Snowbasin widened Mt. Ogden Bowl Road to "create a better intermediate experience" off the John Paul lift, which was well received by guests, the resort said in the release. This year, snowmaking will be added to this area to accelerate the early season opening of the John Paul lift.
The medical clinic building will be removed from the Powder Puff area base of Wildcat lift, and a new clinic facility will be built in the base area, the release said. This is being down to create easier access to the Wildcat chair and expand the beginner terrain footprint in the base area.
A new gladed tree ski area specifically for families and children will be added, as well as another intermediate run off of Wildcat Express.
Parking is another area the resort seeks to improve for the upcoming season, with new initiatives like better snow removal plans and overflow parking with increased shuttle service, the release said.
The resort came under fire by some guests last December after the Weber County Sheriff's Office towed nearly 40 illegal park cars from State Road 226 near Snowbasin on Christmas Eve, and later opened the Wildcat Parking Lot on weekends and holidays for overflow parking.
Finally, the resort plans to upgrade service in the Earl's Lodge to "increase the ease of guest flow and speed of service," the release said. New grab-and-go options, and food and beverage stations, including a craft beer station, will be added as well.