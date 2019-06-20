SYRACUSE — The city’s new Syracuse Island splash pad begins operating this weekend with a grand opening.
The public is invited to the opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park, 1800 S. 1865 West. The day’s activities will include music, food trucks and free snow cones.
The splash pad is the second phase of Chloe’s Sunshine Playground, a special feature in the park that includes access for children with disabilities. Phase one was dedicated four years ago.
Chloe’s Sunshine Playground was named after Chloe Bennett, a former Syracuse resident who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and West syndrome, which limit her ability to speak, walk and play on traditional playground equipment.
Admission to Saturday’s grand opening is free.
For more information, call the Syracuse parks and recreation department at 801-614-9660.
‑Standard-Examiner staff