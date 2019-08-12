Top cyclists from around the world will make their way up the steep, winding Powder Mountain Road as part of stage two of the Tour of Utah race this week.
The 2019 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah kicks off the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 12, with the prologue stage at Snowbird Resort and ends Sunday, Aug. 18, in Park City. On Wednesday and Thursday, the tour will take riders through routes in Weber and Davis counties.
Each stage will also have areas and events for spectators interested in viewing the race.
For those living in Ogden Canyon and Ogden Valley, the Tour of Utah is offering text updates the day of the race. Text “OGDENEVENTS” to 25827 to receive information about road closure, traffic delays, alternative routes and more.
Here’s what you need to know if you want to will be in the area at the times the race.
RACE ROUTE
Wednesday’s stage two starts at 12:20 p.m. in Brigham City and is 84.4 miles long to the top of Powder Mountain. The riders will be on Promontory Road, take a 34-mile loop through the northern section of Box Elder County before proceeding south on U.S. Highway 89 where it’ll enter Weber County.
Riders will cross the North Ogden Divide to reach Ogden Valley and loop Pineview Reservoir twice before heading up to Powder Mountain, Tour of Utah said. The riders will gain 7,310 feet in elevation and battle an average grade of 14% over a five-mile span up to the resort.
The top finishers are expected to arrive at the top of Hidden Lake between 3:40-4:10 p.m.
On Thursday, stage three will start at 12:20 p.m. from Field Garr Ranch on Antelope State Island. The park opens at 6 a.m. and the $10 admission fee will be waived for Tour of Utah fans. Access to the island will close at noon.
After completing more than 13 miles on the island, riders cross the 7-mile causeway and reach the mainland between 1-1:20 p.m. They’ll then go through roads in West Point, Layton, Kaysville, Fruit Heights and Farmington.
This 85.9 mile stage will also take a southbound stretch of Bountiful Boulevard before finishing circuits in North Salt Lake City around 3:45 p.m.
This is the fourth time the Tour of Utah has held at stage at Antelope Island.
ROAD CLOSURES
In Weber County, the following roads will be affected by the race:
After crossing the Weber County line, the race will travel east on W. 2700 North and E. 2600 North to pass through North Ogden.
A Utah Sports Commission Sprint line will be contested in North Ogden in front of the North Branch of the Weber County Library located at E. 2600 North and 500 East. Riders are expected to pass this area between 1:33 to 2:05 p.m.
Riders will use 1050 East to travel east on E 3100 North and North Ogden Canyon Road.
A Utah Office of Tourism King of the Mountain climb will be contested across from the trailhead parking lot at the top of North Ogden Canyon Road, which is expected to happen between 1:45 to 2:20 p.m.
Riders will use N. 3500 East to merge south on S.R. 162 towards Eden.
The race will turn right on S.R. 158 to make two laps around Pineview Reservoir. Moving in a counterclockwise direction, the loop will follow E. 2200 North, S.R. 158, S.R. 39, N. 7800 East, E. 500 North, N. 7100 East, E. 1900 North and N. 5500 East back to Eden and turning left on E 2200 North at Eden Park.
After the second lap of Pineview Reservoir, the race will pass Eden Park and turn left onto E. 2500 West to access northbound S.R. 158. The climb to Powder Mountain begins when the race makes this turn northbound on S.R. 158.
S.R. 158 to Powder Mountain Resort will open to all vehicles from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until the public parking lots are filled. Once parking is full at the resort, the road will be closed to all public traffic.
Parking is not permitted along S.R. 158; towing will be enforced.
In Davis County, the road closures will be as follows:
From Antelope Island Road (W. 1700 South), the race will travel north on S 4500 West (S.R. 110), turn east on W. 1800 North (S.R. 37) and then south on N. 3000 West through West Point.
It will travel east on W. 3700 South (W. Gentile Street) to reach Layton and proceed to S. 2200 West and W. 750 South, Layton Parkway, S. Fort Lane and E. Gentile Street (S.R. 109) to access Fairfield Road.
Traveling in a south on Fairfield Road, a Utah Sports Commission Sprint line will be contested at the intersection of E. Maple Way between 1:45 to 2:10 p.m.
In Kaysville, the race will travel east on E. 200 North to Fruit Heights.
The race will travel southbound on Mountain Road. A sprint line will be contested in Fruit Heights at the intersection of Hilda Drive between 1:55 to 2:20 p.m.
The race will travel south on Main Street to pass through Farmington and Centerville.
Turning east on Parrish Lane and then south on 400 East, the race will make its approach to 400 North and the Bountiful Bench climb on Bountiful Boulevard.
A King of the Mountain climb will be contested on Bountiful Boulevard just past the intersection of Moss Hill Drive between 2:15 to 2:55 p.m.
The race will continue on Bountiful Blvd. to North Salt Lake, where a right turn on Indian Springs Road will begin the finishing circuit to the finish line in front of Eaglewood Golf Course.
From Indian Springs Rd. the finishing circuit will include counter-clockwise using E. 3100 South, Orchard Drive, Eagle Ridge Drive and Bonneville Shoreline Trail/Bountiful Blvd.
FYI DRIVERS
Anyone driving in the area during the race are urged to be patient as some delays occur.
Passing is not permitted by any motor vehicle along the road being used by the cyclists or authorized race caravan vehicles. Traffic is allowed to follow behind the race, but only at the same speed as the race, which averaged 22-28 mph, the Tour of Utah says.
If you’re traveling in the opposite direction of the race, the Utah Highway Patrol will be controlling traffic at certain intersections and treating it as a rolling road closure.