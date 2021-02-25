It is exciting to see the ATV jamborees coming back online after being cancelled during the pandemic. This is my third article about jamborees being scheduled for 2021.
Sponsored by the Uinta County Travel Council and Utah State Parks, the Vernal Outlaw ATV Jamboree will be Wednesday, June 2, through Saturday, June 5, celebrating the seventh annual running of the ATVs. Registration is open online at www.outlawatvjam.com. The $75 fee for this event includes a registration bag, a jamboree T-shirt, a ticket for a gun drawing, three breakfasts and two dinners.
Registration opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 9 on Wednesday, the first day of the event. Places to stay in Vernal are plentiful, including motels, campgrounds and RV parks. Some motels are sponsoring this event and will be offering special rates to jamboree participants.
Breakfast is at 7 a.m. and will run for an hour. Five ATV dealers are also sponsoring the show and will have plenty of items of interest on display. Drawings for prizes will occur at each of the three breakfasts with a drawing for a .22 rifle and a handgun after the dinner on Saturday.
All rides leave Western Park at 8:30 a.m. Some leave right from town and others require trailering. Here are some reasons, besides the reasonable registration fees, that this jamboree got my attention:
Rides to accommodate all riders
Rides are limited to 15 machines, but if the ride you want to take is full, there are 17 self-guiding rides that don’t have any limits. Some of the rides are going to take the whole day, running as long as eight hours, while others will be only four to five hours, leaving time to spend in town or to take a self-guided trail.
Rides are rated anywhere from wild to mild. Doc’s Bench is only 3 miles long, but it is going to take three to four hours to finish the ride. What does that say about the trail? The sentence in the description says it all, “Roll over/body damage possible.” The Sand Bar Trail displays the same message. Both of these rides are rated from seven to 10, which is the top of the difficulty scale.
On the mild side, there is the John Jarvie Trail. It has a rating of three for difficulty and a length of 46 miles. It is described as an easy ride on two-track and graded trails through Sears and Crouse canyons where Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid hid from the law. This trail is full of Old West history, including mines, greed, jealousy, even murder and betrayal.
Some of the names for the self-guided rides are inviting to me. Names like Rathole Loop, Pot Belly Loop and Fantasy Canyon Loop sound fun to me.
The jamboree is packed with trails to historical sites like ghost towns and old mines. I love to learn about the stories of things that happened way back when, but an exciting part of the plans for this event are the creative rides.
The Vernal Foodie Tour
This ride takes you around town where you will sample foods and drinks from restaurants where the local people like to go. Enjoy a sampler plate of world-famous breakfasts, hand-dipped chocolates, out of this world meats that melt in your mouth, homemade mozzarella cheese and wood-fired Neapolitan pizza. There is a $30 fee for this ride.
The Cowboys and Indians Loop
Several stops on this trip add archery into the mix. Prizes will be awarded for the highest score.
Wild West Shootout
On this ride, stops will be made to fire .22 rifles at targets for prizes. An extra $10 fee will be charged for the archery and shootout rides.
Ride by the Lights on the Butch Cassidy Trail
I love a good night ride and the Vernal Jamboree has one. This trail goes to the top of Asphalt Ridge with night views of the valley. Along the way, you will see natural deposits of tar sands and even places where it is bubbling out of the ground. This will be the final event of the jamboree.
Maps of the trails can be downloaded using the Avenza Mobile Map App on your cellphone. This makes it easy to follow the trails you choose to sign up for or download them all to ride another day. When you go, take plenty of water, keep the rubber side down and consider this jamboree for a great ATV adventure.