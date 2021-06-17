Ogden has partnered with Pledge for the Wild, the first Utah city to join the national campaign, along with other mountain towns, to protect wild places and promote responsible tourism.
Pledge for the Wild encompasses a number of mountain towns around the country committed to supporting responsible tourism and building awareness around opportunities to directly give back to the wild places in these iconic mountain towns.
“Whether you’re a visitor or resident frequenting your favorite local adventure spot, Pledge for the Wild encourages users to pause and consider who supports and cares for these wild places day-to-day,” stated Visit Ogden, which is also launching an outreach campaign titled “Wild4Ogden” to encourage participation in the Pledge for the Wild program.
Visit Ogden announced the new collaboration with Pledge for the Wild on June 2, emphasizing the opportunity it affords to further Visit Ogden’s efforts in promoting responsible tourism in Weber County.
“Sustainable and responsible visitation is a top priority for Visit Ogden,” said Sara Toliver, Visit Ogden president/CEO, who learned of the Pledge for the Wild initiative through colleagues. “Once I looked into it, spoke with other mountain towns involved, as well as the Pledge for the Wild founders and team, it was just a no-brainer.”
In addition to sharing outdoor principles and responsible tourism tips through Wild4Ogden, Visit Ogden will create a direct channel to give back locally through online or text-to-donate options with their selected community nonprofit partner, Trails Foundation of Northern Utah (TFNU). Each donation is sent directly to TFNU so 100% of donations made in Weber County stay in Weber County.
“The opportunity to educate visitors and residents, to affiliate and collaborate with the other mountain towns about best practices, opportunities and challenges, coupled with the opportunity to give back to Trails Foundation Northern Utah (TFNU), a protector, builder and maintainer of our wild spaces, made it a partnership that I felt was incredibly worthwhile,” Toliver said.
Participants in Wild4Ogden can learn more about how they can take care of our wild places, donate to TFNU by texting WILD4OGDEN to 44321 or at visitogden.com/wild4ogden/, and purchase a series of four vintage-style Weber County outdoor recreation posters.
The special edition Ogden-area posters, by Utah artists at Fox & Raven Studio, are available for purchase at the Visit Ogden office. A portion of the proceeds of each poster sale will be donated to the Trails Foundation of Northern Utah.
“We are excited to have Ogden join this notable group of mountain towns supporting responsible tourism in wild places, per the Pledge for the Wild mantra,” Toliver said. “We know how special our wild spaces are and want to provide resources to support the protection and maintenance of them for future generations to continue to enjoy.”
Visit Ogden encourages all to consider a $1 donation for every mile of trail used or every hour of time spent in our wild places — ”These small donations add up and make a real difference!”
Learn more about Wild4Ogden/Pledge for the Wild at visitogden.com/wild4ogden.