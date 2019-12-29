The year 2019 is on its last legs and we can't help but look back at some of its highs and lows.

For our annual TX. Best & Worst survey, some of our staff members voted on the things they liked the most and the least in this year's movies, trends, music, TV shows and news events.

We don't claim to do a scientific survey, just a tally of opinions by some of our writers. And since the things that some of us love are the things others cannot stand, a few items show up in both the “best” and “worst” categories.

Look over our results and see how they compare to your memories of 2019.

MOVIES

Best overall film

“Avengers: Endgame”

Runner up: A tie between “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Jumanji: The Next Level”

Worst overall film

“Aladdin”

Runner up: “Charlie’s Angels” and “Frozen II”

Best comedy

Runner up: A tie between “The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

Worst comedy

Runner up: It’s a toss-up between “Hustlers” and “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”

Of the "Dora" movie, Kaia McClure of Syracuse High says, "I expected more out of this than just the average film, considering the actors chosen. It was kind of a letdown overall in quality."

Best dramatic film

A tie between “Glass” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Worst dramatic film

“Rocket Man”

Best sequel

A tie between “Avengers: End Game” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Runner up: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

• Story continues below video

Worst sequel

“Frozen II”

Best movie trailer

“Frozen II”

Runner up“Knives Out”

"The ('Knives Out') trailer is seriously intense, and it makes the movie seem amazing," McClure said. "It isn't misleading at all, and the movie seems even more interesting once you see the trailer!"

Worst movie trailer

“Sonic the Hedgehog”

Runner up: “Bombshell”

TELEVISION

Best TV show

Our favorites are “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” “The Good Place,” This Is Us,” “The Mandalorian” and “Seinfeld.”

Worst TV show

A tie between “Dance Moms” and “Stranger Things”

Runner up: “Fuller House”

Best reality show

“The Great British Bake Off”

Runner up: “America’s Got Talent” and “Wipe Out”

Honorable mention: “Survivor,” “The Masked Singer,” “Nailed It!,” “The Voice” and “The Amazing Race.”

Worst reality show

A tie between “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “Love Island”

Runner up: “Dance Moms,” “Chrisley Knows Best” and “Sister Wives.”

Favorite binge-watching series

“The Office”

Runner up: “The Mindy Project” and “Jack Reacher”

ACTORS

Best movie actor

A tie between Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland

Runner up: Hugh Jackman and Will Smith

Honorable mention: Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Lopez, Seth Rogan, Kevin Hart and Tom Hanks.

Worst movie actor

Nasim Pedrad

Runner up: Adam Scott and Vin Diesel

Best supporting actor

Keanu Reeves

Runner up: Zendaya

Actor we'd most like to have dinner with

The “Chris Trio” — Chris Pratt/Chris Evans/Chris Hemsworth

Runner up: Tom Holland, Andy Samberg

Most annoying/irritating celebrity

James Charles

Runner up: Justin Bieber, Jeffree Star, Jojo Siwa

Of Bieiber, McClure says, "Ever since he wrote his first song, he has always been a nuisance to me. I hate hearing him on the radio, and his voice is just as annoying as it was the first time."

MUSIC

Best artist

AJR

Runner up: Rihanna, The Beatles and Ariana Grande 

Grande has a "beautiful" vocal range, McClure says. "Though some of her songs can be inappropriate, you can always listen to the clean version," she adds.

Worst artist

A tie between Troye Sivan, Billie Eilish, Halsey and Cardi B

Best artist no one else has heard of 

Marina and the Diamonds

Runner up: Alexander 23 and Ray LaMontagne

Best new song

“100 Bad Days” by AJR

Runner up: “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, and “You Make Every Day Feel Like It’s Christmas” by the Jonas Brothers

Worst new song

A tie between “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I, and “Cheating on You” by Charlie Puth

• Story continues below video

Most overplayed song

A tie between “Thank U, Next” by Ariana Grande and “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X

Runner up: “Senorita”

Best new album

“Pray for the Wicked” by Panic! at the Disco

Runner up: A tie between “Jaime” by Brittany Howard and “Happiness Begins” by the Jonas Brothers

Worst new album

“Lover” by Taylor Swift

"While there are some good tracks on this album, there are very few good quality songs," McClure says. "If you hear Taylor Swift in person, you will also realize that she is heavily auto-tuned in recordings."

Best Pandora station

AJR

Honorable mention: Motley Crew, Disney and Christmas

TRENDS

Best fashion trend

Scrunchies

Honorable mention: rolled jeans, athleisure and spiral hair elastics

Worst fashion trend

Bell bottoms

Runner up: Cropped jackets and mom jeans

Best hairstyle

Either guys with curly hair or wavy/curly hair in general

Worst hairstyle

Mullets

Honorable mention: perms and man buns

Best Twitter trend

A tie between Baby Yoda and President Donald Trump’s tweets.

Best YouTube personality

Jenna Marbles

Runner up: A tie between Nicole Tv and Do it yourself Bri

McClure says she likes Bri: "He is a local YouTube personality, and his videos always help me get better acquainted with my car, and he has helped me learn to fix things that I wouldn't have known how to fix otherwise!"

Worst YouTube personality

James Charles

Best YouTube challenge

"Anything You Can Carry, I’ll Pay For"

Runner up: A tie between "Letting The Person in Front of Me Decide What I Eat" and The Ice Bucket Challenge

Worst YouTube challenge

The Pause Challenge

Runner up: The Zoom Challenge

Best new app

TikTok

Runner up: YouTube Red

Best new trend that got old fast

Area 51

Runner up: Man buns

Best date activity

Skiing

Runner up: Trampoline park

Worst date activity

Hiking

Honorable mention: going to movies or to The Rush

Best eatery

Chick-fil-A

Runner up: Bella’s, In-N-Out Burger, Taco Time and Pace’s Drive-In

Best place to buy clothes

TJ Maxx

Runner up: Ross, Kohl’s and Amazon

Best snack food

Chips

Honorable mention: popcorn, pizza and Ding Dongs.

Worst snack food

Vegetables, Cool Ranch Doritos and raw broccoli

BOOKS

Best new book

A tie between “Steelheart,” “Unwind” and “The Trials of Apollo”

• Story continues below video

Best book we had to read in English class

“The Great Gatsby”

Runner up: Tie between “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Lord of the Flies,” “Ceremony” and “The Count of Monte Cristo”

Of the latter, McClure says, "I was bored at first, just like how any book reading for an assignment begins, but it really grew on me, and now I can see why my family likes this book so much! It is so interesting and invites new perspectives that you may not get from any other book!"

Worst book we had to read in English class

“Romeo and Juliet”

Runner up: “Lord of the Flies”

Favorite book to reread

A tie between “Steelheart”, “Unwind,” “The Hate U Give,” the Percy Jackson books and “Doon"

"(Doon) was seriously captivating. From start to finish I was so into the book, I quite literally could not put it down and stayed up all night reading it," McClure says.

NEWS

Biggest national/world news story

A tie between the fires in the Amazon rainforest and the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Biggest Utah news story

A tie between medical marijuana legislation and allegations of the misuse of $100 billion of investments in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Most heartwarming/'feel-good' news story

A report that terrorism is on the decline.

Silliest/least important news story

A tie between a survey recommending Santa be gender-neutral and Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!