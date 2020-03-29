A concert grand piano may be up to 9 feet long; a baby grand is usually about 5 feet long.
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug agents serve warrant at wrong Ogden house, handcuff mentally disabled patient of group home
- Davis, Weber counties report more coronavirus cases, count expected to keep rising
- Ogden's Autoliv confirms two positive COVID-19 cases at airbag plant
- Police identify two killed in Layton head-on crash
- Utah man who died of coronavirus had visited Bountiful temple
- Ogden mother faces kidnapping charges after fleeing to Texas with kids
- Ogden's Own distillery pumps out hand sanitizer to aid community amid COVID-19 crisis
- Intermountain Healthcare offers COVID-19 testing in Ogden, Layton, other sites
- Weber State students living on campus rush to make two-day deadline to move out
- Responding to COVID-19, North Ogden, Roy, South Ogden plan video-only city council meetings
Latest News
- Bottom Line trivia
- Pandemic flips sernior year 'upside down'
- The TX. 10: Animated characters who always make us laugh
- 2020 Infiniti QX80 proves to be the perfect family SUV
- Weber State football: Jonah Williams posts good numbers at private pro day workout
- Costco shortens store hours, offers special hours for seniors starting Monday
- Resources for Northern Utah families in need over spring break — and how to help
- New Utah law aims to protect planned vote on creating new Weber County city