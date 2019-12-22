If you are looking to watch a Christmas movie that has it all — drama, romance, comedy, an awesome soundtrack and even a pet teacup pig — "Let It Snow" is a great choice.
"Let It Snow" is a new holiday rom-com that recently came out on Netflix; it follows three different, but still connected, love stories. It takes place on Christmas Eve in a small town in the Midwest.
I love this movie because of how well it blends all three stories. All of the characters come together during the movie due to unexpected circumstances, and we see all stories unfolding at the same time. In that way, "Let it Snow" is similar to the older rom-com "Love Actually."
However, unlike "Love Actually," "Let It Snow" is based on high school characters, so it makes it more relatable to our generation than a lot of other Christmas feel-good movies. While the main theme is romance, there are also some other aspects, like friendship and enjoying life while you can. The whole movie was very sweet and heartwarming.
Without spoiling the story, one couple surprised me by breaking up, and neither one of them got back into a relationship during the movie. While in some cases this would be seen as sad, the friendship that occurs because of the breakup made it seem less like a bad thing and more like a new opportunity. There is not really a villain in this movie, and all of the teenage characters seem like good people.
I loved the movie, but I enjoyed the book more. The movie is based on a book by three authors — John Green (author of "The Fault in Our Stars" and "Looking for Alaska"), Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle. I read the book before the movie, which is the reason why I was so excited to see the film. I loved the book so much that I bought copies of it to keep and share with friends.
I would recommend reading "Let It Snow" if you enjoy reading romantic novels that will make you laugh. The plot of the book is a bit different than the movie, and unlike the movie, the three stories are separated into sections (but they still share time and location, and characters from one story appear in the others). The book and the movie are still similar enough to be recognizable and still share the same romantic, light theme.
I found the "Let It Snow" book to be a bit more funny than the movie, and I especially liked the second story by John Green. It was a lot lighter than other books he's written that I have read. The movie added more characters and relationships, which is one of the things that I liked better. It worked better in the movie to add a few more characters because it is easier to keep track of who is who when you have a visual representation of everyone.
You can watch "Let It Snow" on Netflix, and I would recommend watching it on a cold day with some friends and homemade cookies. If you have more than a few hours, I would also highly recommend checking out the book because it is a great read. It's about 330 pages long and took me just about a week to finish.