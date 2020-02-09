You might think a romantic movie is the perfect way to celebrate the upcoming day of hearts and roses.
Yet some love stories hit just the right combination of sweet notes, while others seem to be dripping with too much mush and silly stuff. In honor of Valentine's Day, we've picked a few favorites that either play the romance just right or rate high in the sappiness factor.
- "Romeo and Juliet" (1996) — I really don't like the cliché love stories about two teenagers who really love each other but can't be together for some ridiculous reason. The movies hardly have any plot or story line, except for the fact that the teens are upset and lonely and ... bleh.
— Taylor Jenkins, Weber High
- "Five Feet Apart" (2019) — Sappy for all the same reasons as the above.
— Taylor Jenkins, Weber High
- "Titanic" (1997) — The scene in which Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) is holding onto Rose (Kate Winslet) at the nose of the Titanic is a scene that is replicated on a regular basis because of how sappy it is. While it is enchanting as well, it is simply filled with cringe-worthy moments. "Never let go, Jack!"
— Kaia McClure, Syracuse High
- "You've Got Mail" (1998) — If you're looking for a chick-flick, then this movie is your huckleberry! As a classic, "You've Got Mail" is everything from corny to cute. A show set in the era of email, if you're reading this then, maybe, "You've got mail!"
— Dallin Christensen, Leadership Academy of Utah
- "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" (2018) — A Netflix movie originating from the book that has teens enchanted is also quite corny. The nerdy girl ends up with the jock. Not sure I've heard that one before.
— Kaia McClure, Syracuse High
- "The Princess Bride" (1987) — The classic. True love mixed with adventure.
— Savanna Clark, Venture High
- "The Kissing Booth" (2018) — Once again, the girl who is good friends with a boy ends up with his brother. This is both cliché and very cheesy, all things considered. Kissing booths and inappropriate moments in a high school movie? Not shocked.
— Kaia McClure, Syracuse High
- "Frozen" (2013) — Can it get any better than Disney? This love story has lots of twists and turns but keeps the emphasis on how you should treat people you love. It has positive role models (and a negative role model who is shamed and in shambles by the end) and some cute moments. If you haven't seen this modern Disney classic, it's about time you did!
— Dallin Christensen, Leadership Academy of Utah
- "High School Musical" (2006) — Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) and Troy (Zac Efron) are an on-again/off-again couple throughout this film and its following series. Plus, can we please cut the singing? For once, can Troy just choose Sharpay instead?
— Kaia McClure, Syracuse High
- "Tangled" (2010) — Criminal Flynn Rider tries to steal Rapunzel's crown — but she ends up stealing his heart instead. An innocent, sweet princess is a good influence on a criminal and he turns a new leaf when he falls in love with her. They may not be Romeo and Juliet — but their story is just as entertaining.
— Dallin Christensen, Leadership Academy of Utah