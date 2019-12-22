About a year ago, I attended the Community Christmas event with my sisters and friends. Community Christmas is where volunteers gather donated gifts and toys for families who can’t afford them.
The event is held at Ben Lomond High School in Ogden and benefits children in Weber and Davis counties. We collect gifts and toys and put them all up on another floor of a building, so that the parents can go “shop” for items while their kids hang out on the lower floor of the school and do various activities.
Every year, my family and I go shopping to buy a present for a kid so that we can donate to this event. This year, the event was held Dec. 14, and while I couldn’t attend due to work and school, it reminded me of how I really enjoyed my experience last year.
It was a freezing winter day, and I was only wearing a Christmas sweater. My mom gave little accessories to my friends and I, and I got to wear a Santa tie, making me feel pretty sharp. I followed my mom into a room, where the people in charge thanked us and informed us about our tasks for the day.
Everyone there was a volunteer, as far as I’m aware. We were all helping out somehow, just so everyone could have a Christmas all on their own. The adults were told to help the parents “shop,” while the teenagers were supposed to be little “elves,” making sure the kids who came stayed away from the presents on the first floor. After all, they couldn’t spoil their own gifts!
To be honest, I was surprised how many teenagers were there to help. They sacrificed their own time to be there and to help out, no matter what happened. While my family and I left around noon, putting in a good five hours, there were a lot of other volunteers who stayed way past the usual time.
The parents lined up to enter the building, and my sister and I got to pass out cups of hot chocolate for them to warm up. Then, we got separated into groups, having about two teenagers with a group of four or five kids.
My friend and I took our kids to the different activities such as frosting cookies or playing bingo to keep them happy. There was even a visit from Santa! It was really fun to play with all the kids and to make them smile at this time of the year.
I got to know the kids in my group really well, and we even took a picture together after building a giant LEGO tower. There were a few bumpy moments, like when the younger children started crying or asking for their moms. But looking back on it, I only remember the good parts.
When I finally had to leave, I got to hug all the kids and wish them a “Merry Christmas,” which they returned back to me. The only gift I needed was their bright eyes when they saw their parents holding gift bags filled with toys.
Attending this Community Christmas was a really humbling experience. I met a lot of different people; people who don’t have the same things I do. But they were all really happy and grateful for our efforts. I didn’t pass a single person who didn’t stop to thank me for my time. It really is true that doing service for people makes you just as happy as they are.
If anyone has the opportunity, I would seriously recommend putting this event on your calendar next year. It’s a lot of fun, it doesn’t take a lot to do, and it means so much to the people you’re serving. You can find out more information on the event’s website, www.communitychristmasut.org.
During this time of year, and during the rest of the year, it’s easy to take the things we have for granted. We can get frustrated over slow internet, bad traffic or even a boring job. Sometimes, it’s best to take inventory of all that we have. When I complain about how tiring work is, I simply think to myself, “Well, at least you have a job! At least you can make money!”
This Christmas season, I hope we can all give back to our community because we have all been given so much. It doesn’t have to be big; you don’t have to volunteer at a community event or buy a bunch of presents. Even the smallest act of service can have great effects, especially for kids.
This time of year is magical, and we can make it better if we focus more on others than ourselves. I hope that everyone has a wonderful Christmas, regardless of wealth or status. Everyone deserves to be happy.