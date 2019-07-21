We’re looking for teenagers to write stories, take photos and draw illustrations for our weekly TX. teen section, which appears in print and online in the Standard-Examiner.
There’s no one better to talk about the ups and downs of high school or the trends, topics and issues that matter to today’s teens than the students themselves.
So here’s your chance to sound off on life from the teen perspective, whether it’s the latest music or a hot political debate. Find out how to join our 2019-2020 staff and see your work in our Sunday TX. section.
All TX. staffers must be:
• Freshmen, sophomores, juniors or seniors, ages 15-18.
• Residents of Davis, Weber, Box Elder or Morgan counties.
• Able to attend staff meetings at the Standard-Examiner at 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
• Able to meet deadlines.
APPLICATIONS
Every applicant must send:
Name, address, phone number, age, email address, high school and grade attending this fall.
An essay of 200-400 words explaining why you want to be part of TX. Don’t be shy; tell us why you would be our staff’s best writer, photographer or illustrator.
A statement from your parent(s) or guardian with permission to work for TX. (if you are under 18).
Also, please send the following additional items for the type of work you are interested in. You may apply for more than one position.
WRITERS
One sample TX. article — a new, original story that you’d like to write for the section. It can be a feature story, opinion column, movie or CD review, concert review or any topic you think teens would like to read about.
One more sample of your writing. This can be a second TX. sample story, or an article from a school newspaper or a school writing assignment from any class. DO NOT send poetry.
Three ideas of topics or events that you could possibly write about or cover during the coming year.
PHOTOGRAPHERS
Applicants should send six (6) photo samples with their applications, either print or digital photos (which will not be returned).
ILLUSTRATORS
Send two (2) color samples of your work (which will not be returned) with your application. Teen-oriented illustrations will catch our attention.
All work created for the TX. section is voluntary. Please mail your application and other items specified to:
TX. — Becky Cairns
Standard-Examiner
332 S. Standard Way
P.O. Box 12790
Ogden, UT 84412-2790
Applications must be postmarked, emailed or turned in at our office by July 31. Students who are selected will be notified in late August and begin attending staff meetings Sept. 18.
For more information, email bcairns@standard.net or call editor Becky Cairns at 801-791-3170. To see or read our TX. section online, visit www.standard.net.