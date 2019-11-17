Have you ever sworn that you remembered something happening only to find that it never did?
In some cases, this feeling can actually be a widespread phenomenon. This is called the Mandela Effect, when a large group of people believe something occurred that actually did not. The effect takes its name from one commonly misremembered event — the death of Nelson Mandela, the former president of South Africa, in prison in the 1980s.
Only, Mandela did not die in prison; he was released, became president and actually lived until 2013, when he died of a respiratory tract infection.
As I became curious about the Mandela Effect and started reading more about it, I was shocked to find that some of the things people have reported are things I completely believed. One that seemed the craziest to me is the spelling in the name of the children’s book series “The Berenstain Bears.”
I remember reading “Berenstain Bears” books in my childhood all of the time. However, I had always remembered it as being spelled “Bearnstein” bears (I even have diary entries from my childhood in which I spelled it that way) — or others remember it as being “Berenstein.” But it seems the bears are named after the authors, Stan and Jan Berenstain. Apparently, this misconception of the spelling is a common one.
If you don’t remember that example, you might remember another common one: the hot dog brand Oscar Meyer is actually spelled Oscar Mayer. This one surprised me because it is such a popular brand. My friends at school, too, even remembered the brand as Oscar Meyer.
Everyday things that seem extremely common are also commonly misremembered. The Monopoly man and his nonexistent monocle is another example. Or Smokey Bear (not Smokey THE bear, as people usually call him) and the basketball movie starring Shaquille O’Neal called “Kazaam,” not “Shazaam,” are other examples.
One of the strangest things that people sometimes misremember is a portrait of Henry VIII, the famous king of England, eating a turkey leg. This memory may seem far-fetched, but it is apparently a common phenomenon and there is no such portrait.
Other events some say are examples of the Mandela Effect come from the Star Wars movie series, such as Darth Vader telling Luke Skywalker, “No, I am your father” — not “Luke, I am your father,” as everyone remembers. Or C-3PO being remembered as being all gold, even though he does have one silver leg.
The Mandela Effect is closely related to an effect called the Deese-Roediger Paradigm. The Deese-Roediger Paradigm is a psychological effect that happens when our brains remember words from a list of related words that did not exist.
For example, someone who heard a list of words related to a car — but not including the word “car” — such as gas, tires, truck, seat belt, window and muffler, is likely to recall the word “car” if asked to remember the list.
This process of making false memories impacts everyone to a certain extent, but it doesn’t explain why people remember things incorrectly as a group.
In the example from the Star Wars movie, when Darth Vader tells Luke, “No, I am your father,” the misconception about the dialogue may have simply started because it is difficult to understand what is actually being said. In clips from the old movie, the audio is so bad that it could be confused easily.
Or people imagining the Monopoly Man with a monocle, when he has never had one, might be explained by people confusing him with the Planters peanut guy, who does have a monocle. Meyer is a common last name, so people associate the hot dog brand with the last name. The same is true with the Berenstein/Berenstain bears mix-up. And there is a real movie called “Shazam” and it could be confused with the movie “Kazaam.”
Another explanation for why the Mandela Effect happens is the power of suggestion. If you related to any of the examples given in this article, it could be because it was suggested to you that it might be real. If you don’t pay special attention to the face of the Monopoly man, it would be easy to believe someone if they told you he had a monocle.
The Mandela Effect can mostly be explained but it is still very cool. If you want to look into it more, search for an article at theconversation.com or get a book from your local library like “The Mandela Effect: Everything Is Changing” by Stasha Eriksen.