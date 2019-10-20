Many of you adults may remember "The Addams Family" from TV, or perhaps from one of its various movie remakes, but surprisingly few people have seen the musical.
Yes, it is in fact a musical, not a play.
This may seem odd, considering that the Addams are a dark, morbid, goth family who you would think would despise things like music, but it actually works really well. As one of the few entertainment options that has a distinctly Halloween-ish feel, "The Addams Family" is the perfect way to get you in the spirit of the spooky season.
I recently saw "The Addams Family" at the Hale Centre Theatre.
Hale Centre Theatre, for those of you who may not know, offers one of the most unique theater experiences out there. The theater's main stage is circular and steeply sloped seats surround the entire stage. This setting presents challenges for the actors, who must figure out how to make sure that everyone can see everything going on, but the result is spectacular. Everyone can see, there are far more available seats, and most importantly, the Hale folks can do a number of really awesome things.
The circular stage splits into various sections, for instance, so that one character can rise into the air on a quarter of the stage while the other characters sink out of sight underneath the theater. The singer in one scene may remain still in the middle of the circle while the supporting characters revolve around her on the moving outer rim of the circle. Entire sets are suspended on cables in the ceiling and most scene changes involve the old set flying upward or sinking downward while the other set floats in from the top.
However, Hale's large circular stage is reserved for the main show being presented at any given time, so "The Addams Family" was second to "Phantom" — a version of "The Phantom of the Opera" story — and we were relegated to the more normal, rectangular Jewel Box Stage (also with a rotating circle in the middle). But this stage and the sets were still amazing and you could still see everything well.
Now, some of you may still be a little wary of the phrase “Halloween musical.” But don’t be! Most of us already know the opening theme of "The Addams Family," which is a classic Halloween song.
If that song is already annoyingly likable, then rest assured, all of the many numbers in this musical are just as catchy — if not more so. Pretty much the only song I didn’t care for was “The Moon and Me”; the rest are quality numbers, the kind you could easily listen to on repeat for several hours ... which I may or may not have done before.
My particular favorites are “Pulled” and “Full Disclosure," with “Crazier Than You” a strong third. The harmonies, clever lyrics (“Death is just around the coroner”) and surprisingly upbeat tunes tell a lesson and get stuck in your head all at the same time.
Hale Centre Theatre is known for its strong, powerful singers and "The Addams Family" didn’t disappoint. In the cast we saw, the actor who played Gomez (Benjamin Henderson) was absolutely perfect. He was one of the best-cast characters in the musical. Wednesday (Rebecca Kremin) looked the part, but her lines and actions were somewhat forced at times. This wasn’t too big a detractor though, considering that she hardly says anything. To be fair, hardly anyone says anything, as it’s mostly singing!
Uncle Fester (Daniel Anderson) was also perfectly cast, and I had a hard time believing he was an actor and not the actual character. Alice Beineke (Claire Wilkins Kenny) was hilarious, and spoke in the most perfect voice for her character. The entire cast looked exactly how you’d expect, acted almost perfectly and kept amazingly in character. For any fans of the old TV shows and movies, this musical was a real treat.
Parents of young children should know there is some swearing and some inappropriate references, especially in the first act. However, the kids in the theater seemed to love the show — especially the creepy, perfect beginning when the entire cast stuck their hands through the curtains and snapped along to the opening song.
The show runs until Nov. 16; to purchase tickets visit the theater's website.
Seeing "The Addams Family" was the perfect way to welcome in the season of frights. It’s one of the few full-fledged Halloween activities available and it was really fun to watch.