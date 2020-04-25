With Utah schools closed and spring sports canceled for the year, many students like myself need ways to stay active without leaving home.
The good thing about this cancelation is that our schedules are flexible enough that we can work out whenever is convenient. If you want to use this time to get fit, or maintain fitness in replacement for sports, here is a list of some online programs for at-home workouts:
1. Orangetheory Fitness online classes. Orangetheory is a gym that offers fitness classes. The company has locations in Ogden, Kaysville and Bountiful. Normally, four in-person classes a month cost $60. However, because of Covid-19, the gym started putting free online classes on its website every day. Some of the workouts do use equipment like resistance bands or weights, but there are also suggestions if you don’t have the necessary equipment.
Orangetheory leaves previous workouts online which is great because you can find workouts targeted to different parts of the body. The workouts are usually 30-50 minutes long. You can find them at www.orangetheoryfitness.com.
2. 15-Minute HIIT 1.0 Workout. This is a part of a workout series on Amazon Video, all done by a fitness instructor named Maggie Binkley. It is free for Amazon Prime accounts, but otherwise each episode (there are many) costs around a dollar.
The workout is 17 minutes long and it was challenging for me. The downside to these workouts is that if they are rented, they expire 48 hours after watching, so it would be hard to do this program consistently. An upside is that you can download these videos and you do not have to stream them.
3. YMCA 360. The YMCA posted more than 60 free fitness classes on its website ymca360.org. There’s a wide variety of classes, including some for young kids and senior citizens. This is a good replacement for those who play school sports and want to train at home.
The YMCA has an 11-video series for youth sports performance as well as five videos for youth soccer training. One downside to these is that, while it is possible to find workouts that don’t need any materials, many do use resistance bands or other specialized equipment, so you would need to improvise a bit.
4. The Body Coach TV. You’ll find this on YouTube, which is a great resource overall for home workouts, and it’s my favorite channel for getting at-home workouts. Coach Joe Wicks posts weekly home workouts and there are more than 250 on his channel. Similar to the YMCA, he posts a variety of different types of workouts, including a playlist just for seniors and a P.E series directed at school-age kids. There are also lots of week-long challenges, which I always enjoy doing and they improve my motivation.
5. The Workout Maker App. This app (only available on iOs 11.0 or newer) is a free way to create your own workouts. It has hundreds of individual exercises, with descriptions and pictures that you can arrange to create your own routine. You can sort by what muscles you want to exercise, or the materials needed. It includes a timer to keep track of where you are in a workout. You can put the exercises in a specified order, and add as many reps or circuits as you want.
The only downside to this app is that it does have occasional ads, but nothing crazy and it is overall very easy to use. Another benefit is that you can repeat workouts and compete with yourself.
Exercising is a great way to improve mood, and for me it has been one of the best things during this quarantine time. With so many resources to use, I recommend finding a way to exercise that works for you.
Corinna Healey is a sophomore at the DaVinci Academy. Email her at corinnahealey@gmail.com.