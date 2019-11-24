As an American tradition, we celebrate Thanksgiving every November. But many Americans aren’t so certain why we observe this holiday or how Thanksgiving originated. It is a holiday that is widely celebrated, but hardly understood.
Fortunately, we have historical facts that can help us decipher the true reason for past and present Thanksgivings.
It is commonly mistaken that Thanksgiving was founded upon a peace treaty between the Native Americans and the Pilgrims, the English settlers who came to America in 1620.
But in reality, Thanksgiving was held in the autumn of 1621 for one reason: The Wampanoag Indians and the Pilgrims had a great harvest that year and decided to have a feast to celebrate their surplus of resources. And because of this feast, we now have the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving once each year.
Pass the mussels
It is also a common misconception that the only meat eaten at that first dinner was turkey. While it may be possible that turkey was served, it is also likely that there could have been duck, pheasant and other meats. The chances that turkey was the only meat at the feast are very unlikely. However, it is certain that the Pilgrims and Wampanoag did eat some kind of fowl for Thanksgiving dinner.
Historians also believe that seafood predominated at the first Thanksgiving.
Seafood was plentiful during the time period that the first meal took place, and mussels were most likely the biggest part of the feast. Mussels were the most plentiful type of seafood in the Massachusetts bay near where the Pilgrims lived, and therefore, the settlers were able to gather up enough of them to actually have this meal be labeled a “feast.” Mussels were also an immensely loved food by early settlers in America.
A holiday favorite today is cranberry sauce, but this was definitely not included in the first Thanksgiving. By 1621, any sugar transported over on the Mayflower had been depleted, and therefore, the pilgrims would not have had the means of creating a meal that included this favorite.
Cranberry sauce, in reality, didn’t make its way onto the dinner table until approximately 50 years later!
One of the most iconic side dishes at any Thanksgiving dinner nowadays is the potato. However, contrary to what most may believe, potatoes had no place at the table on this historic day.
Potatoes were not popular enough to make it across the sea to America before the Pilgrims left, and they were also not a common staple during this time period. There simply was no way that potatoes could have possibly been an item on the menu in 1621.
Small crowd
Pumpkin pie was also unavailable. The Pilgrims lacked the flour and wheat necessary to create such a delicious dessert. Besides, ovens weren’t invented yet, and wouldn’t be for many years.
In place of pie, historians believe that the Pilgrims cooked milk, honey and other spices inside a gutted pumpkin to create somewhat of a pudding.
Contrary to what we may believe today, there were not many people who attended that first Thanksgiving either. The previous winter had been harsh and unforgiving, and many of the Pilgrims had perished. Because of this, there were only about 22 men, four women and more than 25 children and teenagers present.
The number was low, but nevertheless, the spirits were high. In the eyes of the Pilgrims and the Native Americans, it was still a feast to remember.
However you celebrate Thanksgiving this season — wherever you go, whatever you do, whoever you’re with — keep in mind the true spirit of Thanksgiving. The Pilgrims came together to celebrate and give thanks to a higher power. For us, there is nothing more important than giving thanks, in word and deed, especially around the holiday season.