Anyone who has gone to the movies recently might have noticed a trend in the previews: they're all for movies that we’ve already seen.
In the past few years, movies and TV shows alike have seen a huge wave of reboots and remakes. Reboots involve the same world and maybe some familiar characters or plot points, often reviving a franchise. "Veronica Mars," "Charlie’s Angels" and "Queer Eye" are some recently announced examples.
Remakes are usually more directly inspired from the source material and seek to modernize it or present the story in a new way. Successful remake films in the recent past include "It," "A Star is Born" and "Hairspray."
Both are becoming very common in the film and television worlds, from live-action Disney remakes ("The Lion King," "Dumbo" and "Aladdin" in 2019 alone) to the creation of TV shows from movies such as "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "The Dark Crystal" and "A League of Their Own."
Instead of putting resources into developing original stories, why do we keep seeing the same stories revisited over and over again?
One possible explanation is that reboots tend to be very profitable; the movies or TV shows were very successful in the first place. Some of the most popular franchises like "Halloween," "Jurassic Park" and "Terminator" all started with high-grossing movies.
As much as studios want to create entertaining content, they also want to make money. By reintroducing fan-favorite stories or characters, they can do both.
To a degree, it seems like nothing will ever top a series like "Star Wars," so instead of trying to come up with something more successful, energy is put into creating more iterations that will make a lot of money and please the public. The most recent installment of the "Star Wars" films, "The Rise of Skywalker," is set to premiere Dec. 20 and join "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" as the third film in the newest reboot of the series.
• Story continues below video
This is another reason why reboots and remakes are so popular. They allow people to have a sense of nostalgia and enjoy the media that they loved, especially from when they were younger.
There have been reboots/remakes of "Gilmore Girls," "Beverly Hills 90210," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Fuller House" in the past few years. The primary audience members for all of these original shows have grown up and are in different phases of their lives. Many people related to the characters as teens or young adults, making it reassuring to see the characters age, too, and be in similar life situations. Lingering questions can be answered and the audience can feel comfort once again from their favorite characters in new situations.
Sometimes the never-ending recycling can leave the average consumer in want of some fresh content. Even though popular reboots and remakes get a lot of buzz, there are still plenty of original movies and TV shows being produced. From "La La Land" to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" to "The Politician" and "Stranger Things," there’s entertainment being produced for everyone, whether you like reboots or not.
Although the productions might not always be the highest quality, few will disagree that revisiting an old favorite in a new context is oddly refreshing and comforting.