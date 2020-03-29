The words “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” spark many kinds of emotions. They cause some people to panic, others to worry about the future.
For the class of 2020, however, those words spark a deep sadness — a sadness about all the missed activities like club meetings, spirit week, dances and hanging out with their best friends.
As seniors sit at home impatiently, with Utah schools ordered closed during the pandemic, many find themselves unexpectedly wishing to go back to school.
The seniors who were on the spring sports teams and worked so hard to get their spot on the team, or others so close to achieving a scholarship to the school of their dreams, can no longer play. The seniors who had been asked to prom, already bought a prom dress and planned a day date that would put all the others to shame are now unsure if they will even be able to go.
The biggest hit this pandemic has on the class of 2020, however, is graduation at the end of the year. Since school has been suspended, at this time, until May 1, the outlook for graduation at the end of the year is looking bleak.
Missed milestone
For most schools, should everyone be able to go back, there will only be a month left of classes, with graduation taking place at the end of May. Many seniors are starting to feel cheated on the graduation that they could have had, but with the current state of the world, the chances are very small that these seniors will have a normal graduation. They waited so long for their time to shine, and it is starting to look like it may not happen.
Graduating from high school is one of the biggest milestones so far in the lives of these kids, but they may have to celebrate at home.
The class of 2020 is really struggling right now and could use all the support they can get from family members and friends as the COVID-19 pandemic flips their world upside down. The end of the school year is normally hard enough, with the so-called “senioritis” many seniors claim to have.
Those little activities throughout the last couple of months until the end of the school year were the only motivation for some kids to finish out the school year and to try their hardest to earn the best grades they could. Without these motivators, the seniors need something to look forward to at the end of all this madness.
As a senior, I really feel the pressure of school being out for a while. I am a co-editor-in-chief for my high school’s yearbook. As all the spring sports have been canceled, my staff and I are scrambling to come up with ideas to fill the last 20 pages of the yearbook and give the kids something to look forward to at the end of the year.
At my school, there are many more advanced classes offered to seniors such as concurrent enrollment and AP classes. I am enrolled in many of these classes and learning the material has become more difficult since classes have gone online. I know many of my fellow classmates are in the same boat I am, but we are powering through as best as we can.
Throw a parade?
One idea to celebrate graduation that is gaining popularity on some social media platforms is having the seniors create a parade route in their cars while family, friends and teachers hold up posters and cheer for them. The parade would end at their high school, and the principal will hand them their diplomas through their car window.
Many more ideas are being formed and shared over social media; the only hard part is actually implementing them.
There isn’t all doom and gloom though. Many students are trying to be optimistic about their situation by posting funny videos or uplifting content on their social media pages to keep spirits high. They are creating an amazing social support for each other during this trying time. They regularly check in with each other to make sure all their needs are met or if they need a pick-me-up.
The care the students show for each other is staggering! They will go out of their way to make sure their friends are all hanging in there.
For now, the seniors and everyone else need to keep up this amazing support. Not only are the seniors struggling, but so is everybody else. Practicing social distancing is taking its toll on all of us, and the only way society will get through it is if the community keeps coming together for each other.