This fall, Vanguard Theatre Company presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “You Can’t Take It With You,” written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman.
The story is set in the home of an unconventional and quirky New York family. Martin Vanderhof, known to just about everyone as Grandpa, is the patriarch of the clan. At one point, he was a successful businessman. But 35 years before the play takes place, he retired in order to relax, which is a good explanation of his view of life.
His daughter Penny enjoys writing romantic plays and is married to Paul Sycamore, who likes building fireworks. They have two daughters: Essie, who wants to become a dancer one day and is married to Ed Carmichael, and Alice, who views herself as the only “normal” member of the family.
The play — which opens Friday, Nov. 15, at Venture Academy — centers around Alice falling in love with Tony Kirby, vice president of the company she works for. However, she’s worried that her family will scare him away, because his family (at least on the outside) represents the perfect image of a family: poised, wealthy and normal — qualities she feels her family lacks. She spends much of the first and second act trying to make her family act as a “normal” family, like the respectable Kirbys.
The love story may be the focal point of the play, but the underlying theme is the idea of being OK with what you’ve got and being happy in the place you happen to be.
Kyle Hunter, the director, noted his appreciation for what he calls “Vanderhofian Ethics,” referring to how Martin Vanderhof (Grandpa) prefers to live his life: materialistic things won’t do anything for you and, as the title states, “you can’t take it with you.” And that’s not only Grandpa, either. Most of the rest of the family marches to the same tune.
Hunter points out that although the Vanderhof-Sycamore-Carmichael family don’t really seem to have much going for them in terms of the traditional “American Dream” materialism — money, expensive belongings, etc. — they don’t really care. They’re happy with their lives, they love each other for the people they are, and really, they’re just having a good time.
“I really like that way of just enjoying the little stuff, and (that) life is pretty interesting without trying to make it more interesting,” Hunter says.
He also mentions that the script is rather subtle with the theme, so he’s been working with the cast to bring it out.
The cast and crew of “You Can’t Take It With You” have worked hard to ensure the success of this show. Kloryssa Foutz, a Venture High junior, is playing the Grand Duchess Olga Katrina, and she said the hardest part of this experience for her was the Russian accent she had to perfect. However, the play has helped her in different ways.
“(The show has) helped me be more confident and less self-conscious,” she said.
Junior Kaiyah Bachison, who’s playing a G-man (essentially an FBI agent), said this play has challenged her into acting in a very different personality than she’s used to.
Charise Jones, a Venture High junior who is playing Rheba, explains that her role is particularly difficult because Rheba isn’t given a whole lot of instruction within the script.
“It’s been a wonderful journey trying to interpret the feelings of a ‘30s woman whose lines were already hard to understand, but it was really fulfilling when I finally figured it out,” she said.
Tylie Coburn, a junior who is playing Essie, found the character difficult because of her spontaneity. “The character that seems the easiest to play, isn’t always,” she said.
Finally, senior and stage manager Ceci Sundwall said what she found difficult was ensuring that everything happens as it’s supposed to, but she is grateful for the stage crew.
In short, this cast and crew believe they have done their utmost to create a quality play. You can experience this extraordinary family and their zany adventures for yourself. Vanguard Theatre Company’s production of “You Can’t Take It With You” plays Nov. 15-16 and 22-23 at Venture Academy, 495 N. 1500 West, Marriott-Slaterville.