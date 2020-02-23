If you watched the basic TV channels as a child, such as Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, PBS or other related stations, you likely remember some of the nostalgic things that we as children used to watch.
From the classic "SpongeBob SquarePants" to the weird PBS show you can hardly recall in the back-most files of your memory, there are a million great things that you are probably forgetting from your childhood.
The first one is the show “WordWorld.” Every single thing on this PBS program is made of words. The characters are made of the word for what type of animal they are, the beds are made of the word “bed,” and so on. There are so many random things that you don’t notice at first glance, but there are a ton of random things that are spelled out.
"WordWorld" was a super educational show that was useful for young children learning to spell. It seared the words into their minds because they were being entertained and enlightened at the same time. I really enjoyed the show, and I was old enough to read and write already when it came out!
Under the sea
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Our favorite guy, SpongeBob SquarePants!
Many of us still watch this today! It was like the Looney Tunes of the beginning of the 21st century. "SpongeBob" is hilarious and has some adult-themed humor. But it was OK because it was so subtle that children had no idea there was anything inappropriate going on, but it still made the adults get a good laugh out of it.
"SpongeBob" had some classic jokes that have been turned into memes by teenagers, and many other things that we still relate to and talk about.
Additionally, there were oddball shows like “WordGirl” and “Super Why.” "WordGirl" is about a girl who adventures through her city, saving people with the power of spelling. It is an interesting and sort of repetitive show, with similar villains in every episode. But children like repeats, right?
"Super Why" also has repetitive things that we notice throughout the show. The fairytale characters save the day using the power of learning. It’s somewhat enchanting for children, but even as a kid I remember it getting old.
There are other even older shows too, like "The Berenstain Bears," "Arthur," "Dragon Tails," "Clifford," "Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood," "Wonder Pets," "Caillou" and "Little Einsteins." These are ones I remember watching when I was very young. I remember watching when I was finished playing outside, goofing around with my sisters, getting good life lessons from them, and much, much more.
These programs hold many keys to my childhood memories.
Start wiggling
Another show I remember from my very early childhood is “The Wiggles.” The four grown men dressed in different colored clothes captivated me from the very beginning. If I were to hear one of their silly songs come on, I would still remember every word! It’s amazing how things like this can bring back so many memories. The Wiggles' beloved tunes and funny characters are still loved by many.
Another show that taught me problem-solving was "Cyberchase." It was a “Star Wars”-like show, but it was more cartoonish and child friendly. There were a lot of funny things that happened, but ultimately the characters always had to save their boss, the “Motherboard,” from the evil “Hacker” and his sidekicks.
I learned a lot from "Cyberchase," and at the end it always taught you how to apply the things you learned to real life. This was a show that I was always fascinated by that had slipped my mind until a few months ago.
But the epitome of all childhood shows that I remember is "Sesame Street." I still love all the Muppets, even today. From Elmo to Kermit, they hold a special place in my heart. They always sang memorable songs and taught memorable lessons.
I love when there is a good children’s show that has a good lesson and morals are taught, and that’s exactly what "Sesame Street" was for me. And you will never forget how to count like a vampire. “One! ah ah ah ... Two! Ah ah ah…….”