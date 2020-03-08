On Jan. 9, an outburst concerning Britian’s royal family had the attention of people around the world.
Many checked their news stations more often than usual as Prince Henry Charles Albert David and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their departure from England and renounced their status as part of the royal family.
The story and reasons for this “step back” have been told differently by many press outlets. There are a lot of different views on how this event occurred, and why Prince Harry and Meghan made the decision to leave.
Better lives
Ultimately, it seems to come down to the fact that Meghan and Harry wanted the best life for their 10-month-old son, Archie, and their other future children, and that is something that they weren’t getting out of their life in England. It is a decision they have yet to express regret about. Reportedly, the two are are living better lives than they ever have in the past.
Queen Elizabeth II sent her regards to the couple and their son — her great-grandson — saying that she still loves them as family members. Her feelings haven’t changed regardless of the actions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
However, many speculate after reading her statement on the matter, that the queen harbors bad feelings about the entire thing. Reporters from both gossip sites and your average newspapers have shared their belief that the queen is hiding her frustrations and regrets from the public, and the statement she made was only a cover-up for the way she truly feels.
However, we can only speculate about this due to the fact that the royal family is very private. The terms of the couple’s reduced role are listed on their website, sussexroyal.com.
Some believe that the queen may be frustrated because of the fact that she cut off Harry and Meghan’s resources and took away their royal titles. However, this is merely something the queen was forced to do. There is no way that Harry and Meghan could remain duke and duchess without participating in the royal lifestyle.
For a long time, many speculated about where the couple went. They seemed to go incognito for a while, but later on they were spotted in different parts of the world, including Canada and the United States, by the paparazzi and other passersby. This interested many onlookers because people had no idea where the couple would go. It seemed as if their only allies were the people they had left behind.
Additionally, it is speculated that Prince William and Prince Harry were having issues in their relationship as brothers. This strain may have only added to the ultimate decision that Harry and Meghan made to leave the country.
‘Rebel’ reputation
Although this must have been a difficult decision for Harry and Meghan, it was a wise one. They chose to raise their son outside of England so he could have a normal life, out of the spotlight. They wanted him to experience what it’s like to be a normal child going to school with other kids. This would not have been an opportunity if the family had chosen to remain in England.
Harry likely misses his family. Or not. Whatever the case, he and his wife have chosen to split their time between England and another home that they’ll decide on to live as normal people in an average society.
Many citizens of England are interested in Harry and Meghan’s relationship. According to multiple sources, Harry has always been a bit of a rebel, but when he decided to marry Meghan, an American and a former actress, it was intriguing because people could see what has happened coming.
The London street art pieces “Rebel Without a Crown” and “Harry’s Girl,” by the artist Pegasus, are an excellent expression of the way England feels about the exit of this royal couple. The artwork shows that the couple who have been different from the start will remain different, just as the art pieces will remain for the public to see for many years to come.