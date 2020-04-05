In our time and times past there have been songs that strike deep “chords” within our souls. There are songs that may last a lifetime for a person, and some that will last but a fleeting moment.
Today, let's take a look at a list of some of the songs that you’ve either A) heard before, and now this will bring back a memory, or B) have never heard but are discovering now as new songs to listen to, especially during this quarantine!
“The Sound of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel is a classic, released in 1964, and has lyrics that will stir something inside you.
One part of the song that has always stuck out to me, and continues to each time I listen, is “people talking without speaking.” It was less common in this artists' time of popularity than it is now for people to actually communicate without using their voices, and that’s what’s interesting about this song. It tells the future in a way that is uncommon for musical masterpieces.
If you’re interested in a modern version of this song, Disturbed took a more current approach in its 2015 recording.
• Slipping away
Another band that began 12 years after Simon and Garfunkel was Boston and, by far, their most popular hit was 1976's “More Than a Feeling.” At the very beginning of the song, Brad Delp sings, “I looked out this morning, and the sun was gone. Turned on some music to start my day. I lost myself in a familiar song. I closed my eyes and I slipped away.”
The reason that these words feel different than your average music piece is because we’ve all felt this feeling. We slip back into our memories, into a world of nostalgia, and it brings things back that we haven’t felt in a very long time because of a certain song or sound. It’s very relatable.
Another more modern song that many teens and young adults feel is accessible to their time is “Breathin” by pop artist Ariana Grande. This 2018 hit is not the top on its album, due to the fact that “God is a Woman” was a complete smash among teens worldwide, but “Breathin” is greatly appreciated by fans who struggle with anxiety or other mental illnesses.
In one part of the song, Grande sings, “Time goes by and I can't control my mind. Don't know what else to try, but you tell me every time, just keep breathin' and breathin' and breathin' and breathin'.”
In a way, this song helps folks who are discouraged to not give up and to keep living because there is always something to live for.
Another classic that is undeniably memorable is “Don’t Stop Believin' ”; it's beloved by people of all ages. It is played in the streets, in vehicles, at dances, everywhere.
A memorable portion of the 1981 Journey song is the piece where Steve Perry sings, “Some will win, some will lose. Some were born to sing the blues. Oh the movie never ends, it goes on, and on, and on, and on.”
These are lyrics that will never be forgotten by listeners around the world. They are riveting and make people excited about whatever is to come.
• Nostalgic melody
Finally, there is a song that should not go unheard by anyone, anywhere — “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole or “Izzy.” This song is well known for its part in the movie “The Wizard of Oz," where it was famously sung by Judy Garland.
Izzy sings, “Somewhere over the rainbow, blue birds fly. There’s a land that I heard of, once in a lullaby.” This gives a deep sense of peace and provides a nostalgic melody that is unforgettable.
Music plays a huge role in our world today; there is a wide variety of artists and songs we can jam to in our earbuds, or set up on our car speakers. There are so many different tastes and styles of music that it’s difficult to just stick to one single genre, whether it's classic nursery tunes or modern pop songs.
All you have to do is connect the Bluetooth, and the world is at your fingertips!
Kaia McClure is a senior at Syracuse High and one of four girls in her family. Aside from reading and writing, she loves going boating and playing tennis. If you want to chat with her, email her at kaiaxmc@gmail.com.